Today marks one of the seminal moments of modern history. Most of us remember, in minute detail, where we were, what we were thinking and how our lives were impacted. Which is also a bit surprising, that we remember it in such detail, considering the fog that enveloped our consciousness in those days.

As Oklahomans, we drew, to some extent, on our experience after the Murrah bombing. But 9/11 was different, and we knew it. For a few hours or even days, we wondered if we were at war. Everyone hunkered down, holding our collective breath until some sense could be drawn from the confusion.