Today marks one of the seminal moments of modern history. Most of us remember, in minute detail, where we were, what we were thinking and how our lives were impacted. Which is also a bit surprising, that we remember it in such detail, considering the fog that enveloped our consciousness in those days.
As Oklahomans, we drew, to some extent, on our experience after the Murrah bombing. But 9/11 was different, and we knew it. For a few hours or even days, we wondered if we were at war. Everyone hunkered down, holding our collective breath until some sense could be drawn from the confusion.
A month later, our nation was at war, in Afghanistan. In those days, leaders believed it was necessary to bring an end to the country’s Taliban regime and its support of al Qaeda, which organized and sponsored the attacks. Over 23,000 American servicemen and women paid a price in that effort, one that came to a close only a year ago.
At least two new government agencies were birthed by 9/11: The Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. Both were created with the goal of keeping Americans safer and to prevent a repeat of that tragedy.
Just under 3,000 people died on 9/11. That number is more than perished at Pearl Harbor, but only about two-thirds of Allied losses on D-Day. At the time of the tragedy, each tower held about 9,000 individuals, according to one estimate.
We remember an overwhelming sense of defiance and unity. A notion that the fallen towers did not crush our spirit prevailed. The gaping hole in the side of the Pentagon was a deep wound, but not fatal to the American psyche. And in a field in Shanksville, Pa., we found pride and solace in the fact that our brothers and sisters would not simply accept fate, but would fight and die to not meekly accept someone else’s determination as to our fate.
But some 80-plus million people have been born in the U.S. since 9/11. For them, that date and its impact comes from history books, documentaries, YouTube videos and the stories told by their elders. An entire generation of Americans knows 9/11 only through the eyes of others, lacking any first person experience.
While we remember and honor those who were lost, it’s also a comfort knowing that more than 80 million of our fellow Americans don’t have that memory. When we reflect today, let’s also show an amount of appreciation for that bit of history.