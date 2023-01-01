Lawton may be on the verge of something big economically in 2023.
For several months we have heard rumblings about a new industry coming to Lawton and bringing with it 2,300 jobs in the next five years. We have heard the average annual salary of these new jobs will be in the $100,000 range.
It also appears that FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) is taking off in Central Plaza. Some delivery problems with HVAC units have slowed the first defense contractors from moving in as planned last month, but those issues are expected to be resolved in the next few weeks.
FISTA also is bringing in several jobs in the $100,000 range.
Jobs from the as-yet-unnamed industry and from FISTA are sure to pump millions of dollars into the local economy. What will these two developments mean for Lawton and surrounding communities?
Employers we have talked with say they have had a hard time finding workers since COVID. Some businesses have raised salaries, but still struggle to find people to work. Will that be true for the new industry coming here? We hope not. We hope Southwest Oklahomans will apply for and receive those good-paying jobs.
How will that change Lawton? And are we prepared for those changes? Will the new industry bring new people to town or will our existing workforce be sufficient to fill most of those jobs? The housing market in Lawton has been tight since 2020. Does Lawton have adequate housing in the upper price range?
What will that type of influx of cash mean for Lawton’s economy? Will prices for goods rise because more people will be able to afford to pay higher prices?
Shopping opportunities are already tight. Sears and Dillard’s left years ago. Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing. Burlington Coat Factory has taken out a permit to remodel space on Northwest 82nd Street for a store. Will other retail stores look at Lawton’s economy and decide to locate here? We hope so.
What about Lawton’s infrastructure? Our streets are dreadful. Waterline breaks are a common occurrence. Future growth will only increase the strain on these items.
An influx of new people means they need a place to eat and play. Other recreation opportunities need to be explored.
We feel a boom is in the offing and that now is a great time to live and work in Southwest Oklahoma. And despite all these challenges possible growth can bring, we’re sure dozens and dozens of communities would love to have our “problems”.