Those watching progress on the FISTA project finally received the news last week they have been waiting almost two years to hear — that a major defense contractor will move into the facility.
It was announced on Tuesday that Dynetics will move its Cyber Electromagnetic Activities in Artificial Intelligence project to Lawton’s defense contractor park in Central Plaza.
Dynetics, Inc. is a Leidos Company based in Huntsville, Ala., that will provide Cyber Electromagnetic Activities in Artificial Intelligence capabilities and technologies to the Fires Center of Excellence, Army Futures Command and its two Cross-Functional Teams on Fort Sill, according to a press release.
Dynetics has been awarded a $29 million contract by the Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium to continue its work in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, track and respond to electromagnetic activity threats.
A portion of the former Central Mall, now renamed Central Plaza, is being remodeled for the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, which is designed to attract defense contractors to Lawton. Remodeling of the former Sears store, which has been dubbed FISTA 1, is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Tuesday’s announcement was the first announced contract of what we hope will be more to come. Dynetics also announced that it already has 10 employees here and promised another 10 soon. Twenty employees may not sound like much, but the announced salaries are in the range of $100,000 per person per year.
In its press release, Dynetics said it was the first company to join the FISTA and support its efforts to combat cyber electromagnetic activity attacks while training soldiers in a rapidly changing field. The company already is conducting annual training exercises; the next step will focus on having real-time innovations flow into training for soldiers while at the FISTA.
One of the goals of FISTA is to provide jobs to retain Southwest Oklahoma’s workforce rather than losing them to neighboring states. According to statistics quoted by Mayor Stan Booker, each high-tech job creates five more support service jobs.
So last week’s announcement is important not just for the FISTA, but for the greater Lawton community.
Lawton doesn’t seem to have a shortage of workers, but it does seem to follow a national trend in that people are slow to return to the workplace. We hope filling those support service jobs will not be a problem.
We also hope that the Dynetics announcement is just the first of many to come.
Between defense contractors announcing plans and troops being added at Fort Sill, Lawton’s economic future seems bright.