The Lawton Public Library has a new display up this week in observance of Banned Books Week.

Some of the titles on display are “A Time to Kill” by John Grisham (banned for violence and racism), “The Call of the Wild” by Jack London (banned for violent content and deemed not appropriate for young readers), “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Mark Haddon (banned for profanity and because some say it promotes atheism) and “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, about growing up during apartheid in South Africa.