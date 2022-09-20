The Lawton Public Library has a new display up this week in observance of Banned Books Week.
Some of the titles on display are “A Time to Kill” by John Grisham (banned for violence and racism), “The Call of the Wild” by Jack London (banned for violent content and deemed not appropriate for young readers), “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Mark Haddon (banned for profanity and because some say it promotes atheism) and “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, about growing up during apartheid in South Africa.
Banned Books is an event hosted by the American Library Association the third week in September to draw attention to our freedom to read.
This year the Lawton Public Library also asked patrons to recommend books that are on the banned books list and tell why they recommend it. Among those titles on display are “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold. The reason for recommending it is, “It forces a little bit of paranoia into our otherwise oblivious minds regarding people around us and our relationships with them. It also forces you to consider your actual personal opinion on the afterlife, not just the view about it with which you have been indoctrinated since whatever age.”
And isn’t that what books are supposed to do? In addition to informing and entertaining us, aren’t they also to challenge us? Aren’t they to challenge our preconceived ideas and offer us a new way of looking at the world?
We have noticed a disturbing trend lately with school libraries across the nation banning books after parents complain about their content. Consider the recent case of the teacher in Norman who was accused of violating House Bill 1775 for giving students a link to the Brooklyn Library Books Unbanned. As if the students couldn’t have found the link on their own using their own phones.
One has to wonder what content in these banned books officials are afraid of. We concur that books should be age appropriate. Children mature at different rates. What is appropriate for one child may not be for another child of the same age. But that is a decision parents should make for their child and their child only.
Banning books is a slippery slope. Who gets to make the decision? What are the decisions based on? Where does it end?
Don’t let someone else take away your freedom to choose what you can read.
As lawyer and journalist Peter Scheer said, “If a public school were to remove every book because it contains one word deemed objectionable to some parent, then there would be no books at all in our public libraries.”