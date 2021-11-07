Recent events make us wonder who knew what and when they knew it.
The Comanche County Commissioners learned in late August that the state Legislature had passed a bill making changes in the way juveniles are housed in county jails. The issue first came up at the Aug. 30 commissioner’s meeting after the county received a letter from the Oklahoma State Health Department and the Office of Juvenile Affairs informing them of the change.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the legislation, House Bill 2311, into law on May 7, giving counties until Nov. 1 to apply for the new certification. When the magic date rolled around last weekend, Comanche County was no longer in compliance. As a result, juveniles housed at the Comanche County Detention Center were moved to the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center houses juveniles who are nonviolent while juveniles who are accused of more serious crimes are housed in the county jail. Juveniles housed in the county jail are usually charged under the Youthful Offender Act and therefore are prosecuted as adults. In August, three juveniles were housed in the county jail. Two were being held on murder charges and a third on burglary charges.
Problems were reported the first weekend after the move. County juvenile officials say a flat screen TV was broken and a water fountain was pulled out of the wall. Housing more violent offenders with those who are less violent sounds like a recipe for disaster.
House Bill 2311 spells out all kinds of changes county jails must take in order to house juvenile offenders. Some make sense, such as segregating juveniles so they are out of sight and sound of adult prisoners. Others less so, such as having separate shifts of staff members, one to supervise juveniles and one to supervise adults.
Some county jails, including Comanche County, will have to make modifications to their facilities in order to become compliant with the law. Jail Administrator William Hobbs has said Comanche County could comply with some of the new regulations, but not all of them. Some are square footage or structural problem issues, he said. Making the changes can be burdensome, especially since the Legislature did not allocate funds for coming into compliance.
As of early last week, only one county had turned in its packet for recertification. Comanche County Commissioners did not decide to apply for recertification until late October. The question comes up of why the wait? The bill was signed into law May 7, but the commissioners did not find out until three months later. Then they did not vote to apply for recertification until past the Nov. 1 deadline.
Did the state legislators foresee these consequences when they approved the bill? The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously. All of Southwest Oklahoma’s delegation voted for the bill, except for Rep. Daniel Pae, who was excused according to the voting roll. One Southwest Oklahoma legislator told The Constitution in an earlier interview that he doesn’t remember voting for the bill.
Given that only one county in Oklahoma had applied for certification by the deadline, one has to wonder if the Legislature is going to address the issue in its next session. Even then, a solution will be months away since the next session won’t start until February.