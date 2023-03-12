Partnerships and possibilities seemed to be the theme in Lawton last week.
First came word that the three Native American tribes — Kiowas, Comanches and Apaches — were open to working with the City of Lawton on locating an indoor youth sports facility on tribal land in north Lawton.
An indoor youth sports facility has long been a dream of some local businessmen and those involved in youth sports. The organization has endured several hurdles in making the dream a reality, but is now seriously looking at possible sites.
The Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority announced two weeks ago that it was considering a 60-acre site at the Grandview sports complex between Eisenhower High School and Eisenhower Elementary School on Southwest 52nd Street.
But when the committee met last week, it announced another possible site. It seems that the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee has expressed interest in having the sports facility built along Cache Road on land it owns north of Elmer Thomas Park and bordering Interstate 44.
To our knowledge this is one of the few, if not the only, projects where a non-tribal facility would be built on tribal land.
We see this as a great win for all entities involved. There is more than enough land at the site for the indoors sports complex and for future expansion, to include outdoor fields at some point. The KCA also would benefit economically. We can see the KCA building a hotel and restaurant close to the facility to serve those attending tournaments.
That announcement was followed by a symposium on Native American Nations Prospects and Possibilities at Cameron University’s Department of Business. Once again, the theme was partnerships.
Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woomavovah pointed out in his keynote address that, “It takes new ideas, using resources and ways of thinking to make our community and Native Nations better.”
Others at the symposium talked about teamwork and offering Native Americans a seat at the table when it is time to make decisions.
We couldn’t agree more. The Native American tribes have a lot to bring to the discussion when it comes to not only economic development, but other issues as well.
We see the partnership between the KCA and the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority as the first step toward what we hope will be a long and fruitful partnership.