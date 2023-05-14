The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority is considering an interesting proposal that deserves more study.
Last week the economic development entity heard a proposal from a county resident that would increase the county sales tax by a quarter cent. The resident proposed that the tax be divided up among the nine towns in Comanche County (excluding Lawton), area volunteer fire departments and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
The tax would replace some of the funds the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority lost when citizens approved a new county sales tax in 2021. That election changed the amount given to various county entities, and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority lost about 80 percent of its funds. CCIDA officials say the amount of the allocation to CCIDA was changed at the last moment, without their input. The result was a $620,000 per year.
The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority is tasked with economic development in the county. Over the years, the CCIDA has given millions to Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Other recipients of loans or grants include the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, Elgin Economic Development Authority and Comanche County Memorial Hospital for the DaVinci Robot. It also has funded medical clinics several area towns, including Cache and Medicine Park.
Since 2000, the CCIDA has pumped more than $29 million of economic development into Comanche County projects. The entity was receiving more than $800,000 a year from county sales tax until 2021, when it began receiving $180,000 a year. Authority officials say they now struggle to meet the needs of economic development in Comanche County.
The sales tax proposal would restore some of those funds to the CCIDA.
A portion of this proposed tax, 20 percent, would be allocated to rural fire departments. Departments could use those funds to upgrade equipment, which in turn would give those towns a better ISO rating. A lower ISO rating would mean lower insurance rates for those who own structures.
Another portion of the tax, 40 percent, would be given to the nine small towns in Comanche County. Under the proposal, those towns could use the funds at their discretion.
The downside to the proposal is that Lawton’s sales tax rate also would increase. Right now, the sales tax on goods sold in Lawton is 9 percent. The breaks out to 4.5 percent state tax, .385 percent county tax, and 4.125 city sales tax.
No one likes to see their sales tax increase, especially when inflation is raging as it is now.
However we think this proposal deserves some more thought. Without a doubt, rural fire departments could put the extra money to good use. And it would give small towns a steady revenue stream to fix roads or make other infrastructure improvements.
We will be interested to see where the conversation goes from here.