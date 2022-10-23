An item on the City Transit Trust Authority agenda for Tuesday’s meeting has caught our eye. According to the agenda item, city staff will give a presentation on an alternate site for the Lawton Area Transit Center, otherwise known as the LATS Transfer Center.

A few weeks ago, the City seemed dead set on building the transfer center on Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center. We have enumerated several times in this space why we think that site is a poor choice: Too far from downtown Lawton, dimly lit, no sidewalks and traffic congestion.