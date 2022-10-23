An item on the City Transit Trust Authority agenda for Tuesday’s meeting has caught our eye. According to the agenda item, city staff will give a presentation on an alternate site for the Lawton Area Transit Center, otherwise known as the LATS Transfer Center.
A few weeks ago, the City seemed dead set on building the transfer center on Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center. We have enumerated several times in this space why we think that site is a poor choice: Too far from downtown Lawton, dimly lit, no sidewalks and traffic congestion.
Those who own businesses in the area also have objected to the site. One businessman said his delivery trucks park across the street to the south of the Public Safety Center. He has cited concerns about traffic congestion in the area.
Another businessman has said the city would have to take some of his property, which he is not willing to sell.
A spokesperson for AEP-PSO said utility trucks use Southwest B Avenue as a cut through to get to their yard at the end of the road. He too, cited traffic concerns, especially since plans call for Southwest B Avenue to be closed.
Others have pointed out that fire trucks entering and exiting the station would compete for road space with buses entering and exiting the transfer station.
Cost also is an issue. The City of Lawton does not own all the land and would have to purchase some, thereby increasing costs.
Now, apparently, the city has backed off that site. We hope pressure was brought to bear from constituents who also thought it was a poor location.
We are curious to hear what new site has been chosen. City officials have been mum about the new location. We hope it is a better fit than the site on Railroad Street.
The agenda item also calls for “action deemed necessary to allocate and approve funding expenditures.” We hope those funding expenditures do not include buying land. The city owns the lot where the former police station stands, and until recently that was the preferred site for the transfer center. We still think it is a good choice, but will keep an open mind about the new site.
We hope the council has robust discussion about the new location and does not rush into a binding decision on Tuesday afternoon. Constituents, especially those who use LATS, should have time to give their input into the location. Afterall, they are the ones who will be using the center.