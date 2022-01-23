Lawton City Councilmembers will consider some changes to residential and commercial trash collection fees when it meets Tuesday.
The Council first considered making some changes several months ago but opted to delay implementation to educate residents. The changes to be presented on Tuesday reflect that extra study time.
One proposal which was considered several months ago was fining residents who left trash containers out after 8 p.m. City code already provides that containers must be placed at the curb before 7 a.m. on the day of collection and must be out of the street by 8 p.m. Councilmembers had considered fining residents who left their containers in the street after 8 p.m. There were several problems with that provision, one of them being that sometimes trash collectors are still running routes after 8 p.m. Also, residents may not be home before 8 p.m. on trash days due to work hours or other commitments.
We are glad to see that provision is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. We hope that idea has been rethought.
Recommendations councilmembers will consider Tuesday deal mainly with changes in fees. One fee we can wholeheartedly support is a $7 collection fee for overloaded carts. Since the City went to once-a-week trash collection, some residents have made a habit of cramming an entire week’s worth of trash into one container instead of adding a second receptacle.
One can drive down almost any Lawton neighborhood on trash collection day and see carts overflowing, many so full their lids will not close. On a windy day, the contents of those stuffed carts can soon be all over the neighborhood. Those residents who consistently mound up trash should be fined. And that’s key: Consistent offenders.
One recommendation we have a problem with is limiting house-side service to only those who meet disability requirements. Not only disabled people need house-side service; sometimes other residents need an assist also. Those who meet the city’s definition of disabled must prove their disability. Fair enough.
Under existing city code, any resident could pay extra for house-side service. The new provision would eliminate that option. We think the Council should consider a provision for residents who do not meet the definition of disabled, but still need help manhandling their carts.
Those carts are heavy when they are empty and can be especially hard to maneuver when full. Some residents simply don’t have the physical strength to roll those carts down driveways to the street. We realize it takes time for the driver to get out of the truck, trek to the house, empty the cart and return the cart to the house, but that is just a service that cities should provide for those who cannot perform the service for themselves. The city should keep the additional “fee for service” as it is.
The new provisions, if approved by the Council, will go into effect in 30 days.