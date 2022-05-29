The Lawton City Council seems to have gotten the proverbial cart before the horse when setting next year’s budget into place.
The council and mayor voted 6-2 last week to approve a $222.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which starts July 1. The budget is predicated on raising fees 15 percent. Only the council has not voted yet on raising those fees. The two councilmembers who voted against the budget cited the economic hardship increasing fees would have on their constituents.
If the council does not approve a 15 percent increase across-the-board in fees at its June 14 meeting, City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said the entire budget will have to be adjusted.
We understand the cost of doing business has skyrocketed. Anyone who has filled their tank at a local gas station or made a trip to the grocery store knows how much prices have risen in the last few months. So we are not surprised city officials are seeking a fee increase. Their cost of business has gone up also.
What we do question is how much fees really need to go up. According to the City of Lawton budget booklet, an increase of 10 percent in all fees would not only balance the budget but allow the city to put an extra $2,172,000 into the reserve fund. According to their figures, a 15 percent increase would allow the city to put $7.8 million more into the reserve fund.
We understand the city is trying to calculate expenses based on unknown expenses next year. No one knows how much higher prices will go. And they need cash on hand for emergencies. The question is just how much cash do they need in reserve?
But where are the figures for a 12 percent or 13 percent fee increase? Did city officials calculate those numbers? Surely there is some middle ground between a 10 percent hike and a 15 percent hike.
City officials have not been very forthcoming on providing a breakdown of how the fee increase will affect utility bills. Seems to us that is the first thing the city should have calculated and disseminated to the public.
Usually when the city raises utility bills officials provide a breakdown of how much those bills will increase based on usage. Not so this time.
That information would be helpful to city residents. Just like the city, we also are trying to balance our household budgets. Only we don’t have the luxury of raising more capital to meet our expenses the way the city does.
The city also is considering fee hikes on other services. The Council Fee Committee has approved a list of other fee hikes, but that information has not been provided to the council yet. The proposal will come before the council at its June 14 meeting.
What we really want to see is more discussion among the councilmembers and input from the public. A public hearing on the budget was on the city council agenda last week. Yet not one member of the public asked to speak. Either members of the public are not paying attention to city government or they don’t care what the council does.
Fee increases will be back on the agenda at the June 14 city council meeting. We hope the council will have a more in-depth discussion during open session about the issue. And we hope citizens will share their views with their council representatives.