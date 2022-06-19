It seems as if the Lawton City Council could use a lesson in basic financial management. “Don’t spend what you don’t have.” “Don’t borrow money unless you need to.” There are two lessons of basic financial management we hope the city council will keep in mind.
The City recently received its second allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Now the council must decide how to use $9.455 million in one-time funds. City Manager Michael Cleghorn presented a list of projects to council members last week for their consideration.
One of the projects – $125,000 to upgrade the radio consoles for the city’s emergency communications area – must be done. The city spent almost $4 million last year for new public safety radios. Now consoles in the dispatch center must be upgraded so the radios will work.
Another of the city manager’s projects will save the city almost half of its electrical bill. Cleghorn proposes spending $455,000 to convert every light in every City of Lawton complex to LED lights. Doing so will cut the city’s electric bill from $111,079 annually to $49,877. That’s a hefty savings and is something that can be realized rather quickly.
Doing the LED light project makes sense to us, but apparently not to every City Council person. One council member suggested seeking a loan for the light project and then repaying the loan with funds saved on the electric bill.
Why not pay for the entire project while the City has the funds and not have to pay interest on the project?
In the end, the council directed Cleghorn to explore other funding ideas for the two projects. That’s because the council appeared to back a recommendation from the mayor to spend all of the $9.455 million on the proposed youth sports complex slated to be built in Elmer Thomas Park sometime next year.
This project seems to be the No. 1 priority for the mayor and council. We just don’t understand why when the city has so many other pressing needs, like street and stormwater repairs.
When the sports complex project was first announced, it came with a price tag of $11 million, with some of the money to be raised privately. The 2019 Capital Improvements Program contains $8 million for the project. Now we understand the price tag for the complex has ballooned to $27 million.
The mayor suggested to the council that a moratorium be put on the ARPA funds until the sports complex can be built. We would rather see the ARPA funds spent on projects that will benefit Lawton citizens now.
These are one-time funds from the federal government and they should be spent wisely, where the areas of greatest need are in the city.
We encourage council members to give serious consideration to the city manager’s list of projects, which appear elsewhere in today’s paper. They should choose projects that will have an immediate impact and benefit the greatest number of citizens.