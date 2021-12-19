Apparently, we weren’t the only ones irked by the city’s decision to locate the youth sports complex smack dab in the middle of the green space that dominates Elmer Thomas Park.
The decision, approved unanimously with little discussion save for the “preferred” site, has generated letters and phone calls. Oh, those were to us. We assume council members are on the receiving end of many as well. It’s even spawned its own social media page, calling on citizens to let their council representative know … well, whatever you want. But the gist appears to be, “That’s not where it should be.”
It’s things like this that makes vows on transparency seem hollow.
When the CIP was being promoted and the city was seeking voter approval, Elmer Thomas Park was not the suggested site. After voters gave their blessing, it seems, the plan was modified with no communication to the public until late in the afternoon on a Friday just prior to the Tuesday vote.
The designer’s “preferred” site, approved by council, has apparently been that for some time. That becomes obvious now, if you look at the design, which incorporates the rise and fall of the topography into the drawings. That kind of planning doesn’t happen overnight. And the fact that nearly all the discussion was on the park’s center location, how does anyone believe its selection wasn’t a foregone conclusion before it was ever placed on the council agenda?
That it will disrupt the city’s premier park makes us wonder why no one said, “Hold on a sec” before it was brought to the council floor.
Elmer Thomas Park has been touted for decades for its openness. This proposal not only harms that, but infringes on respected monuments and dismisses what will be significant disruption of numerous marquee events. It’s been confirmed that the Christmas tree that’s a centerpiece of the holiday lights display, as well as one of the pavilions, will have to be moved. That’s not to say they can’t be, but it emphasizes the need for a better explanation than the public has been given.
At least two of the other four sites provide I-44 visibility if that’s so highly valued, though we seriously doubt anyone’s going to be flying by at 55 mph and say, “Hey, there’s a neat sports complex. Let’s have our next tournament there.”
Our opinion from the outset has been that we don’t object to the complex as one of many city improvements. We have had an issue that it’s been rushed to the front of the line when other needs, in our view, are so much greater. We’ll start with streets and let you take it from there.
If that site is so preferred, there needs to be a lot more explanation than has been offered to this point.
This is a decision the council needs to revisit. But we suspect they’ve already been told that.