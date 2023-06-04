The mayor and Lawton City Council members need to rethink a decision to delay repairs to three bridges.
The council recently voted, at the behest of the mayor, to not use Capital Improvements Programs funds or ad valorem funds to repair a bridge at Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road and replace two bridges over Wolf Creek on South 11th Street.
City staff recommended taking funds from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program or the Ad Valorem Road Improvement Program to pay for the work. The cost to repair the bridge on Cache Road is estimated at $1.3 million; the bridges on South 11th Street are estimated at $5.3 million.
If the city uses the CIP funds and ad valorem funds for the bridges, that means two other projects — resurfacing Lee Boulevard and resurfacing Goodyear Boulevard – won’t get done. Mayor Stan Booker said diverting funds from the streets projects to the bridges would be going against what the city told voters they would use the funds for. Council members agreed.
Booker also pointed out that the funds must be used for streets, according to the ballot proposition. Yet the City has a legal opinion that the bridges are considered streets and therefore eligible for the funds.
The mayor has a valid point that funds should be used for their intended purpose. However, the city often has transferred money from one project to another when emergencies arise. For example, funds to mill and overlay Southwest 38th Street were used to rebuild 112th Street.
Yet one of these projects is a safety concern for residents while the other is costing the city money.
Due to the deterioration of the bridge on Cache Road, city fire trucks have been banned from using it. Fire trucks from another station must respond to fires in the area of Cache Road and Wolf Creek. We don’t know how that is affecting response times, but it is not a good situation to be in.
Waterline work is about to commence on Cache Road in the area of the bridge. Now is an opportune time to repair the bridge also, once again making it safe for fire trucks to use. The cost, at slightly over $1 million, does not seem prohibitive.
The bridges on South 11th Street are another matter. City refuse trucks use South 11th Street to access and landfill. Because they are too heavy to cross those bridges, they use Pecan Road to the west and Tinney Road to the east to access South 11th Street and the landfill, which is south of the bridges.
That detour costs the city money in extra fuel and wear and tear on sanitation trucks.
The mayor’s solution seems to be to ask voters for a new ad valorem tax to fund the bridgework and other needed road projects.
Delaying each of these projects is only going to increase the cost. The bridgework on South 11th Street already is estimated at more than $5 million. By the time a new ad valorem election can be held, funds collected, the bridge work designed and let for bids, we are looking at probably another two years to even start the project. No one knows how long construction might actually take. In the meantime, the city will be paying increased fuel costs and incurring more wear and tear on city vehicles as they take the long way around to the landfill.
We think voters will understand if the city decides to use existing funds to make repairs that are badly needed now. The city needs to explain the issue to voters and why the funds need to be used for these two projects. Waiting is only going to cost the city more money in the long run. And there is no guarantee that voters will approve a new tax to fund these projects.