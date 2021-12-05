The public has spoken and now the ball is in the Lawton City Council’s court.
Last week the master plan to guide the future of Lawton’s city parks was released to the Parks and Recreation Commission. The plan will be formally presented to the Council on Tuesday, although Council members have had a copy of the plan for several weeks.
Halff Associates spent about a year working on the plan, which included input from Lawton citizens. More than 800 responses were gleaned from the community. The report can be summed up in a few words: Lawton doesn’t invest enough in its park system.
Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find a list of recommendations deemed a high priority by those responding to a survey. At the top of the list is creating more nature trails and more dog parks.
Lawton has only one dog park. One park for more than 90,000 residents. When the park was created about a decade ago, Lawton officials indicated more parks would be built in various parts of town. Nothing has materialized. Lawton has one dog park in an out-of-the-way location. Many Lawton residents probably don’t even know where it is. Dog parks are an important quality of life feature not only for Lawton residents, but also for visitors to our community. And they don’t cost a ton of money to create.
The report also points out that Lawton has a high number of small parks, but those parks have “limited or outdated amenities, including obsolete playground equipment.” The city has more than 70 parks, but they are not well maintained. Several years ago the City began a program of updating the equipment in its parks, but that plan has been abandoned due to budget constraints. Use of neighborhood parks might increase if they were better maintained and equipment was updated.
The report points out that access also is an issue at some parks. While 64 percent of Lawtonians live within a 10-minute walk of a park, some of those parks lack access, especially handicapped access, according to the report. Those issues need to be addressed so their use is maximized.
Many of these types of projects are quality of life issues for Lawton residents; these are the types of amenities that attract and keep residents. And not all of these improvements cost a lot of money.
In 2019, Lawton voters approved a Capital Improvements Program, which contains $20 million for park improvements. Of that $20 million, $8 million was earmarked for a new indoor sports complex. That leaves $12 million for the City Council to pour into Lawton’s existing park system.
The Council will decide how and where to use that $12 million. We hope the Council has robust discussion in an open forum about the park master plan. The Council needs input from citizens about how they want to see their tax dollars spent.
We encourage Lawton residents who care about the city’s park system to contact their City Council representative and discuss the master plan with them. We also encourage each City Council member to have a forum in their ward where residents can have input into how to spend the money.
Let’s make Lawton a place where people want to move to and then stay.