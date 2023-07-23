The Lawton City Council, in its capacity as the Lawton Transit Authority, is expected to make a selection Tuesday for a new indoor bus transfer center.
For more than 20 years the transfer center has been located at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue. It has been an outdoor center with no indoor amenities such as restrooms for drivers and bus riders or a break room for drivers. It’s a problem that’s long overdue for a solution.
Getting to this anticipated announcement has been a long road. The city received a federal grant a several years ago for just such a facility, but only within the past two years or so have efforts been ramped up to choose a location.
Several locations have been discussed: the former police station at Southwest 4th and A Avenue, Southwest B Avenue across the street from the new Public Safety Center, the former Mid Town shopping center at W. Gore and Southwest A Avenue, and W. Gore between Southwest/Northwest 4th Street and Southwest/Northwest 6th Street.
A couple of those locations have been rejected, notably Southwest B Avenue in front of the Public Safety Facility and the W. Gore location. Local businessmen objected to the Southwest B Avenue site and residents objected to the W. Gore site, citing traffic flow concerns.
Plans have gone from an elaborate structure containing space for restaurants and small shops to a bare bones structure where riders can buy tickets and have access to restrooms. The facility doesn’t need to be elaborate. It just needs to provide patrons and bus drivers the bare necessities.
On July 11, the council met in executive session to discuss allowing city staff to begin negotiations to purchase land for the transfer center; they took no action on the item. The only land on publicly-discussed sites the city does not own is on W. Gore and Southwest A Avenue. With other city-owned land available in Lawton, we don’t see the wisdom of spending money to purchase property.
We heard on Friday that a third site might be under consideration. Details of that location were not released.
The former police station site, which has recently been cleared and leveled, seems to be the most popular choice among bus riders and residents alike. That site keeps bus riders close to downtown Lawton with the library, Central Plaza, shopping along Southwest C Avenue and the Comanche County Courthouse all within walking distance.
Another argument for keeping the site close to downtown means the routes don’t have to be retimed.
We will be anxious to see what decision the council makes on Tuesday and we actively support selection of the old police station site.