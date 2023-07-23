The Lawton City Council, in its capacity as the Lawton Transit Authority, is expected to make a selection Tuesday for a new indoor bus transfer center.

For more than 20 years the transfer center has been located at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue. It has been an outdoor center with no indoor amenities such as restrooms for drivers and bus riders or a break room for drivers. It’s a problem that’s long overdue for a solution.

