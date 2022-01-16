The Lawton City Council made the right decision last week when it voted to table giving FISTA more money.
City Council members said they wanted more information before handing over $2 million more to the FISTA Development Trust Authority. The authority sought additional funds for renovation of the former Sears building for defense contractors. The city had previously committed $2.268 million toward renovation.
The City has already spent $14 million from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to purchase the former Central Mall as a technology center for defense contractors. That deal was completed in January 2021. To date, four defense contractors have announced they are coming to Lawton, each with only a handful of people. Those contractors are being housed in the Business Integration Center at Central Plaza in the renovated IBC Bank.
We realize that “if you build it, they will come” may apply here. Defense contractors can’t come if there is no space for them to come to. That is why the former Sears store is being converted.
The FISTA Trust Authority opened bids Dec. 28, 2021, on 26 project areas for the anticipated renovation. Of those 26 areas, 10 areas failed to draw any bids and will have to be rebid. The few bids the trust authority did receive totaled almost $7 million, which is several million dollars more than FISTA had anticipated spending. Trust authority members blame the pandemic and rising construction costs.
But asking the city to pick up another $2 million on the renovation tab may be asking too much.
Ward 6 City Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh made a good point when he voiced concerns about dipping into the 2019 CIP for more funds. The 2019 CIP contains $32 million for economic development in Lawton. That money is for several projects, not just for FISTA.
We understand there are more funding sources out there. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has said funding for FISTA is contained in the National Defense Authorization Act. Likewise, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said there is funding in the federal transportation earmark that could total $1 million. Neither of those pots of money are available right now.
And the problem is the FISTA Trust Authority needs money now.
We realize the FISTA Trust Authority is under a deadline. They have 45 days to rebid and award the projects or they have to start all over, thus putting the entire project behind schedule. The trust authority must have all the money in hand before it can award the contracts.
But that deadline still leaves time for City Council members to carefully consider the issue before forking over another $2 million. Also, three council members were absent from last week’s meeting. This issue needs the consideration and input of the full council before a decision is made.
The issue is expected to be on the Jan. 25 City Council agenda. That should give the council members, and the public, ample time to have their questions answered before making a decision.