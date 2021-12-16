Tuesday’s council vote on where to locate the much-ballyhooed sports complex was, in our opinion, the worst of the four options presented.
The Lawton City Council members who voted to put a new youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park should have listened to their constituents who voiced objections.
Putting the youth sports complex near the monument area in the park is a terrible location. And the reasons for doing so are also tenuous: Because it can be seen from the interstate. Do council members really think someone driving along the interstate is going to see the complex and say “Let’s go check that out?” We hardly think so.
Council said at Tuesday’s meeting, when the site was approved, that the complex won’t take up as much space as it appears. Yet it will be large enough to be seen from Interstate 44. To us, those two statements don’t jive.
From our viewpoint, there are several things wrong with placing the youth sports complex in that particular site in Elmer Thomas. One of those reasons was alluded to in the meeting. A council member said some residents said they didn’t want their park taken away. That’s a very good reason to consider another site. Elmer Thomas Park was envisioned to be a prairie park, where prairie dogs freely roamed. It was conceived to give city dwellers a feeling of being on the prairie.
We remember when the park was nothing but open space with a small playground and a small parking lot by Lake Helen where you could feed the ducks. Improvements have been made over the years: A paved walking trail; a splash park; a larger, more modern playground; fishing piers; a pavilion. All of those upgrades added value to the park while keeping it true to its function as a prairie park.
Placing the youth sports complex in the middle of the park destroys that concept. Supporters say the complex design will fit into the landscape and note that some parking already is available. Yes, parking is available near Lake Helen, but that is only a fraction of what will be needed.
If the idea is to draw tournaments to the park, then we are sure a parking lot big enough to handle those vehicles will have to be constructed. No one has talked about the size of the parking lot yet.
Another reason the site is poorly chosen is the access to the complex. There are basically two entrance points to the park from Interstate 44: From Cache Road by the old armory and from Ferris Avenue via 2nd Street. Travelers using 2nd Street must turn onto Ferris and then 3rd Street to enter the park. Ferris is a two-lane road not meant to handle large numbers of vehicles. Will the city have to widen Ferris to accommodate an increased traffic flow?
Visitors to the complex will not be the only ones using that route. We assume the complex will have concessions, meaning trucks will be delivering items. That’s putting a lot of traffic on a street through the park. If all that traffic uses the 3rd Street entrance, the route they take intersects the paved walking trail. Joggers and walkers have the right of way at that junction. Now, joggers and walkers will have to coexist with the increased traffic turning into the park.
All of these are issues, but perhaps our biggest concern is the quickness and lack of transparency with which the decision was made. The item was added to the agenda late Friday afternoon, not giving residents much time to have input into the decision. Of the four potential sites presented by the designer at Tuesday’s council meeting, the council did not thoroughly discuss any of the other options. That makes us wonder if the council had made up its collective mind on the site before the meeting.
This is a decision the public should have input on. The city is using our tax dollars, through the Capital Improvements Program, to fund $8 million of the estimated $11 million price tag of the complex. Since public money is being used, the public should have input into the decision on where to put the sports complex.
The council should have given residents an opportunity to voice their opinions and the council should have listened to their concerns. From our viewpoint, any of the three alternate sites would have been preferable.