Lawton City Council members made wise, thoughtful decisions last week when considering what city parks to declare surplus.
Declaring the parks surplus city property will set in motion a chain of events that eventually will lead to either their closure or to other entities taking them over. Last week’s discussion was the culmination of several months of work focused on paring down parks in the city’s inventory.
The city hired Halff and Associates to do an in-depth study of the parks to determine how best to manage them. The issue has become critical due to staffing problems in the city Parks and Recreation Department. The study recommended Lawton have 63 full-time parks employees to oversee and manage the parks. Officials say under that standard Lawton has a shortage of 29 employees.
Simply put, there are too many parks and not enough employees to maintain them. A previous study showed that Lawton has a higher number of parks per capita, which is a good thing. That means residents have ample access to a neighborhood park to enjoy recreational activities. The downside is that the city does not have enough employees to adequately maintain those parks.
So through a lengthy process, including public meetings in each ward to get input from residents, city staff crafted a list of 19 parks, with a total of 52.4 acres, for the council to consider surplus, effectively removing them from the city’s inventory.
Last week, council members gave careful consideration to the list, discussing most parks in detail. The council didn’t use a one-size-fits-all approach to the problem.
In some cases, nonprofit organizations have already expressed an interest in obtaining the property. Councilmembers discussed ways to work with those organizations so they will not be outbid should a public auction be held.
In other cases the mayor and individual council members expressed concern that removing certain parks would leave residents without access to a nearby park.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, discussing Wilson Park, said those residents are invested in their park and asked if the city could find a way to work with them so the property will not be auctioned, yet still be removed from the city’s inventory.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James then gave a presentation on the city’s Adopt-a-Park program whereby residents can be approved to adopt a park and be responsible for maintaining it.
Since Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson was absent, the council tabled action on parks in that ward until she can have input. We thought such a move showed respect for the citizens of her ward.
Closing city parks can sometimes be an emotional issue. We are glad to see the council taking a thoughtful approach to the problem and seeking a solution which works best for individual parks.