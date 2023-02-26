Good things happen when people cooperate. Never was that more evident than last week with the announcement of Westwin Elements’ intention to build a cobalt refinery in southwest Lawton.
Several city and county entities came together to make the deal possible.
Lawton Economic Development Corporation played a key role in wooing the facility to Lawton. LEDC, led by Brad Cooksey and his staff, was responsible for leading the recruitment effort and putting together the initial package.
Other entities then stepped up with the financial part of the package.
The Comanche County Industrial Authority will provide a $2 million loan, along with an agreement to deed over 480 acres south of Lee Boulevard and west of Goodyear Boulevard. Value of the property is estimated to be $12 million.
The Comanche County Industrial Authority had the foresight to buy the property almost 15 years ago. No doubt having land readily available was a point in Lawton’s favor when Westwin Elements was searching for a location.
The City of Lawton will provide $10 million in economic development funding and will provide utility infrastructure to the site, valued at $7.5 million.
The property will be placed into a Tax Increment Financing District and overseen by the Lawton Economic Development Authority. This will allow the City of Lawton to use the increased ad valorem revenue from the increased value of the land to fund the infrastructure upgrades.
In total, local entities will make a $24 million investment in the project. In return, Lawton will receive a $450 million plant and untold millions in benefits such as increases in sales tax revenue and increases in water sales, both of which will shore up the City of Lawton budget.
By the end of five years, the refinery is expected to employ 2,335 workers. Officials expect those 2,335 jobs will bring in another 2,500 support jobs. The net effect could be close to 5,000 jobs.
With that many jobs coming in, we expect to see a housing boom in Southwest Oklahoma. Some of those jobs will be highly specialized and we anticipate several hundred workers moving here. The rest of the jobs will be filled by our local workforce.
Several hundred of the refinery jobs will be for engineers with a salary range of $150,000 to $180,000 per year. Other jobs will pay $50,000 to $80,000 per year, which will raise Lawton’s median income. We hope retailers and other businesses take note of Lawton’s booming economy and decide to call Lawton home as well.
So we welcome Westwin Elements to Southwest Oklahoma. We hope to have as good a relationship with them as we have had with their neighbors, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, for the past 45 years.
We also extend our thanks to the many entities that produced such an attractive economic package.