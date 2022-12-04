Lawton City Council members are expected to select a site for an indoor mass transit transfer center on Tuesday.
At least two sites have been publicly announced, a site on Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center and three blocks along the West Gore median. The West Gore location was the city’s second choice after public opposition to the Railroad site.
City residents, as well as city businessmen, objected to the Railroad location for numerous reasons. Businessmen in the area objected on the grounds the site would interfere with truck traffic in the area. One businessman said the plan would require him to sell part of his property to the city, necessitating him relocating, something he said he was not willing to do. Residents objected to the site on the grounds it was too far from popular destinations downtown and the fact bus riders would have to cross a busy Southwest 2nd Street.
After those objections were voiced to council members, a second site, between Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest 6th Street on West Gore, was announced. Most respondents to a nonscientific poll conducted by The Lawton Constitution indicated that is not a popular location, either.
We agree. The West Gore median is probably the most attractive entrance to our city for visitors. The area from Southwest 2nd Street to South 11th Street is basically one big green space, which we value. It is an uncluttered, attractive space that shows visitors Lawton values beautification.
We have other problems with the site, one of them being the possibility that buses will slow the traffic flow on West Gore. Officials have said bus lanes will be constructed to the facility, but that traffic will be slowed somewhat.
Officials also have announced that a pedestrian bridge will have to be built across two lanes of West Gore to the south side of Gore. No price tag has been announced for that project. To us, that is an unnecessary expense.
The only thing in favor of the West Gore median site is that the city owns the land.
We have another location we think should be considered.
For more than 20 years, the bus transfer center has been located at Southwest 5th Street and B Avenue. The area is largely green space now that the former city hall has been torn down. Two structures are on the site – Carnegie Library Town Hall and Lawton City Hall Annex. The annex is slated to be demolished once the city finance offices and IT department move to City Hall.
The transfer center has blended into that area for more than two decades. The bus traffic has minimal impact on other traffic in the area and it is close to the Lawton Public Library, a popular destination for bus riders, and to Central Plaza. Plus, the city owns the land.
We don’t know if the city has considered this site or not, but it should at least be added to the discussion before a final decision is made.