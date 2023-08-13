It appears city officials are getting serious about fixing Lawton’s streets.
A new ad hoc committee is being established to help city staff keep track of street projects. A story elsewhere in today’s paper explains more about the committee.
One of the committee’s projects will be to work with city staff to implement the recent report from Infrastructure Management Services, which the city hired to analyze Lawton’s streets. According to the report, Lawton needs to spend $53 million a year just to keep the backlog of street repairs at 19 percent. The city spends about $17 million a year now on street repairs.
Lawton clearly is losing the battle on this front. At some point in time the city got behind on its repair program and now we are paying the price.
A concern about the ad hoc committee is the potential for the work to become political. Several years ago, each ward in the city got $2 million to spend on street repairs. It was up to the residents of the ward and the city council representative to determine how to use those funds. In some cases, streets that had minor cracks were “repaired” while other streets in the same ward that were in worse shape were not touched.
We hope that doesn’t happen again. We understand the desire to spread the wealth around, so to speak, but streets in some wards are not falling apart like they are elsewhere, especially in older parts of town.
We hope the ad hoc committee, if it is involved in setting priorities for street repairs, looks at the city as a whole to determine where the greatest needs are. It seems to us that fixing arterials first serves the most citizens simply because more citizens drive those streets. Fixing neighborhood streets oftentimes only benefits a few residents.
Another of the committee’s tasks will be to create an eight-year plan for street improvements. This is something the city desperately needs and we believe citizens will be willing to support such a plan financially. First, though, the city has to show good faith that the priorities it sets benefit the greatest number of residents.
Mayor Stan Booker, who created the ad hoc committee, indicated this is just the first piece of the puzzle to solving the streets problem. Next month, citizens will be asked to approve $60 million in an ad valorem extension to fund repairs to bridges and streets. He said the city is looking at other funding methods, including tripling the amount of funding dedicated to streets materials in this year’s budget. We will be interested to see what other plan they come up with.
All of this is long overdue. Lawton’s streets are an embarrassment. Providing a rough ride to prospective business contacts is not the way to impress them. And Lawton’s citizens deserve quality streets to drive on.
We will be interested to see how the ad hoc committee tackles the problem.
Poll results:
The final poll results about the location of the indoor mass transit system are in. Forty-seven liked the site selection and 230 disagreed with the decision.
