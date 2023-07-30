If you don’t like how decisions are made at the local or state level, you have the opportunity to change that this week.
That’s when the filing period opens for Lawton City Council Wards 6, 7 and 8. Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find a story detailing the qualifications of candidates and how and where to file for office and a city ward map.
Due to the resignation of Dist. 32 State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, that seat is open as well. Candidates for that seat also will file this week. Again, a story in today’s paper explains who is eligible to run and a map outlines the boundaries.
So far three candidates have announced intentions to file for the state Senate seat — Jennifer Ellis, JJ Francais and Dr. Jean Housheer — all of whom are Republicans.
We expected several candidates to file for Montgomery’s unexpired term. (Montgomery won re-election last November and has three years left on his term.) Hopefully, more than just those three will seek the seat.
To date, we have not heard of a Democrat or independent candidate, which is a shame. That means that only one party will choose the next District 32 senator. We really don’t care what party the next senator is registered under, but we do think a choice from more than one party is good in a democracy. Voters should have the opportunity to hear ideas from more than one political party. As it stands now, it is a given that the next senator will be a Republican, with registered Democrats and independents having no voice.
As far as the city goes, candidates must live in the ward in which they hope to represent constituents. Ward 7 representative Onreka Johnson has indicated she will file for re-election. Ward 6 representative Bob Weger, who was appointed earlier this year to fill an unexpired term, will run for a full term. And Ward 8 representative Randy Warren has indicated he will not seek re-election.
Again, we hope that several candidates file for the seats available. One hindrance to serving on the Lawton City Council is the time of the meetings. Since meetings have been changed to 2 p.m., it makes it difficult for working folks to hold office. As it is now, most of the council members are either retirees or small business owners. We dare say that the average age of the council is over 60.
And with meetings running six hours or more, that is a huge time commitment. Not too many employed people can take that much time off in the middle of the day to tend to the city’s business.
These factors limit younger voices with perhaps new ideas from serving on council. That is something we would like to see change.