Sometimes the pace of city government boggles the mind.
City officials have known since early 2022 that Kent Waller, who has had the concession at School House Slough at Lake Lawtonka since 1997, was not going to renew his lease, which expired at the end of December 2022. Yet the City Council is just now making plans to fill that void.
Last week the council, after discussing the problem in two recent executive sessions, directed city staff to go out for requests for proposals for a concessionaire to run School House Slough. This is a process that normally takes about 30 days.
In the meantime, lake users are left without a convenience store to buy fishing licenses and other gear, ice, snacks and drinks. More importantly, boaters have no place to fuel their boats since Robinson’s Landing also is closed.
So boat users have two options: Fill up numerous gas cans and carry them on their boats, or pull their boats out of the water and head down to Bubba’s to gas up. Neither option seems convenient. And the whole thing could have been avoided if the city had gotten its act together and found a solution months ago. It’s similar to what they went through with city aquatic facilities when the council was told a few weeks ago a new pump was needed. Isn’t that a discussion that should have taken place last fall?
Now we are a week away from the “official” start of the summer season when people flock to the lakes to escape Southwest Oklahoma’s summer heat and to have some fun.
Council members can’t say they haven’t known about this problem before now. The issue was discussed in a council meeting in October 2022 when council directed city staff to extend leases that Waller had with tenants at the lake for another year until the city could decide what to do with the concession area.
City council should have directed city staff to seek proposals for a concessionaire back in October instead of waiting seven months. In fact, as mild as Oklahoma winters sometimes are, boaters and campers use the lakes all year. So this is not a new problem and is one that should have been solved long before the end of May.
Since the city is just now advertising for a concessionaire, it is quite conceivable that one won’t be in place until at least July, when we are well into the summer season.
This is a bad look for the city. The city has been working on a master plan for the lakes, hoping to add more amenities at the lakes in an effort to draw more visitors.
Those visitors will expect a place to buy food and fuel, but alas, they may not find it this summer. Wonder how many of those visitors will come back for a second visit after the city finds someone to run the store and marina?