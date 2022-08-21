The Lawton City Council will hear an update Tuesday on the proposed site of a new transfer center/maintenance facility for the Lawton Area Transit System, i.e, city buses.
The agenda item calls for an update and a proposal to move forward with the project. The reason for the urgency is that the city received federal funding several years ago and time is running out to use those funds.
The location of a new transfer center, which would include an enclosed space with restrooms for bus riders, has been debated for several years. Now, the transfer center is along Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 4th Street. Buses line up in the street to let passengers on and off. This is not an ideal location; a transfer center is desperately needed.
But the location chosen for the new transfer center, across the street from the Public Safety Center, at Southwest A and Railroad Street, is not an ideal location either. This is primarily an industrial area and is sparsely populated with businesses or residences. Because of its location, there are no sidewalks and only a few street lights in the area. To be exact, there are three street lights between Railroad Street and Southwest 2nd Street, and two of those are in the same block. Presumably, the city will install more street lights and more sidewalks.
The location also is the site of a former railroad train maintenance yard. Remember when construction began on the Public Safety Center? At least two train cars were discovered buried in the earth. Those cars had to be removed, at an increased cost. Who knows what construction workers might find when they start digging now?
The site is also not convenient to downtown Lawton. We realize this is a transfer center, but downtown Lawton is the destination of some bus riders. Two routes may be taken to get to Central Plaza, one 0.4 of a mile from the nearest entrance to J.C. Penne and the other 0.2 of a mile. The Lawton Public Library and Comanche County Courthouse are even farther away.
Again, there are no sidewalks to or from the proposed location to Central Plaza. This would make it difficult for those with disabilities to arrive at their downtown destinations.
One site that was explored a couple of years ago as a possible transfer center is the corner of Southwest 4th Street and A Avenue, the former police station, which is slated for demolition. The powers that be in Lawton deemed the site too close to the Lawton Farmers Market across the street. Some said they did not want the fumes from the buses to interfere with the market.
We have never bought that reasoning, and still think the former police station is the ideal location for the bus transfer center. It is more centrally located to downtown Lawton, well lit and already has sidewalks. The Farmers Market and Lawton Public Library are just across the street, Central Plaza is only two blocks away and the courthouse is within easy distance also. Not to mention the retail stores along Southwest C Avenue.
The former police station is just in a better part of town. Supporters of the Railroad Street location cite safety as a reason for building the transfer center there. However, police officers should be out on patrol. There is no guarantee that officers inside the building would hear a commotion at the transfer center.
Some members of the city council seem to be willing to listen to public opposition about building a youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park. We hope council members also rethink the location of the bus transfer center.