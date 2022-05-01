The Lawton City Council needs to take a hard look at a proposal to use a portion of medical marijuana sales tax money to help treat those with addictions.
Ward 1 City Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins explained the idea to the council a couple of weeks ago. No decision was made at that meeting, but Hankins said she would be bringing the issue back.
The council decided in 2019 that Lawton’s share of the medical marijuana sales tax money, which brings in about $500,000 per year, would be used to build sidewalks around the city. Ground was broken on the city’s first sidewalk project on April 21. The first segment stretches from North Sheridan Road to Smith Avenue. The concrete was barely dry before pedestrians began using it.
The city has outlined other projects, most notably pouring a sidewalk from Northwest 52nd Street to west of Eisenhower Middle School. Students who walk to Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools often walk along dirt paths of both sides of W. Gore or walk in the street when the path is muddy. Neither is an ideal way to get to school.
This seems to be a case of too many needs and not enough funding to go around. The city has long needed those sidewalks, but sidewalks are expensive. So are addiction treatment programs.
Lawton already has several inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment facilities, among them Jim Taliaferro, Roadback, Lawton Oxford House and Helen Holliday Home. Other organizations offer mental health services.
In her proposal, Hankins cited an increase in addictions due to the legalization of medical marijuana in the state. A local licensed drug and alcohol counselor said a growing number of residents are suffering from cannabis use disorder, which some medical personnel attribute to chronic cannabis use over a long period of time.
No question that the needs are great. Residents needs sidewalks so they can safely navigate the city and addicts need help to recover.
Hankins said she will bring the idea back to the council, hopefully with more details.
The City Council must decide if it wants to be in the business of addiction recovery or if it wants to build sidewalks. There’s not enough money to adequately do both. We suggest they look for another funding source. We shouldn’t have to carve up one program to fund another. The sidewalks have waited too long already.