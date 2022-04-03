Now that the youth sports facility has been put on hold, the city should turn its attention fulfilling a promise it made to other youths four years ago.
Two weeks ago the Lawton City Council voted to put a pause on the proposed youth sports facility due to a dispute with the architectural firm that drew up the conceptual designs for the facility. The council accepted the designs in December 2021 for the 86,000-square-foot indoor soccer and basketball facility to be built in Elmer Thomas Park. The facility, as proposed, would feature indoor venues for soccer, basketball, volleyball, an indoor walking track, viewing areas, food concession area and classrooms.
The City reached an impasse with Stantec Architecture over the contract earlier this year and the council voted March 22 to terminate the contract. Council members directed city staff to look at other ideas. The council’s action essentially means that the indoor youth sports facility will not be built this year.
The city has committed $8 million in Capital Improvement Project funds for construction of the facility. The rest of the funds for the project are to be raised privately. Thanks to COVID-19, construction costs have skyrocketed in the past two years, driving up the cost of the whole project to about $24 million. Who knows what the price tag might be in another year?
Since that project has been put on hold, the city should use some of the $20 million in the 2020 CIP designated for parks and recreation to build a new park for skateboarders and BMX riders.
Drawing up the design plans won’t cost the city anything. The plans were drawn up by Spohn Ranch, a California-based firm that designs and builds skateboard parks across the country. They just need to be dusted off.
Skateboarders and bike riders gave their input into the design plans in March 2018. As envisioned, the skateboard park would be mostly concrete, unlike the one in McMahon Park on Southwest 38th Street.
The location has been selected — behind the Museum of the Great Plains.
In 2018, cost of the project was estimated at $400,000, including design and construction. Fundraisers were to be held to offset the cost. We are sure construction costs, due to inflation, have risen since 2018, but with $20 million at their disposal, we think the city can find the money to build the new park.
Building the park also would fulfill one of the recommendations made in the recently completed parks plan, which the city paid for. Among the recommended upgrades for Elmer Thomas Park is to provide a skate park feature, according to the parks study.
At least residents will see some work being done with their tax dollars rather than waiting at least another year for movement on the indoor youth sports center.
The new skateboard park needs to be built before the youths who had input into its design have children of their own old enough to use it.