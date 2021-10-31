The Lawton City Council took an unusual, and much needed, action last week when it voted to initiate nuisance abatement proceedings against a local trailer park.
The property has been not only an eyesore but also a health concern for many months. More than one person has called us to complain about conditions at the park. As soon as the city cleans it up, it gets trashed again. One resident who lives near the park said the property also is the site of criminal activity. He said he hears people bringing items, including bicycles, to the park all night.
The City has spent almost $3,000 to repeatedly clean up the property; more debris appears as soon as it is cleaned. That’s not a good use of city funds to repeatedly clean the same property.
The park also has become dangerous, with at least one nearby resident saying a man living on the property has wielded a knife, threatening others.
These are not the kind of properties the city needs. Lawton has long had a reputation as being a “dirty” town. In the past two years, the city has begun taking an active approach to change that.
We feel most residents want to see more of that.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn has a goal of adding at least 120 properties a year to the city’s condemnation list. The Council has considered 156 properties to be dilapidated this year. The next list of properties to be condemned will come out in January and has at least 50 more properties on it.
We want Lawton to be a place where residents are proud to live and work. We also want it to be an inviting place for others to move to. Part of drawing prospective businesses to Lawton is beautification. Lawton needs to get rid of its “dirty” image and become an inviting place.
We heard of one doctor who a few years ago would bring prospective medical practitioners into Lawton under cover of darkness. The local doctor would make sure the applicant flew into Lawton after dark and left before daylight the next day.
That’s not the kind of city we want to be.
We applaud the city’s efforts to clean up not only neighborhoods, but commercial areas as well. Boarded up businesses are not inviting to others looking to move here. And city residents get tired of looking at eyesores.
As we said last week in our editorial about street repairs, bring it on. The more the better.