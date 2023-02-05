We applaud the mayor’s direction to City staff to look at ways to ease traffic congestion on East Gore, particularly at Railroad Street by the Public Safety Facility.
That intersection has been a problem since traffic lights were installed to allow fire trucks easy access to Gore Boulevard. However, the light seems out of time with the light at Southwest/Northwest Gore, causing traffic to back up.
We realize fire trucks need quick access to Gore Boulevard during an emergency, but isn’t there another solution rather than having full-cycle lights at that intersection? Would a trigger light not work? Many residents are cutting through behind the Public Safety Facility to turn east on East Gore just to avoid the light.
The light is among five lights being analyzed along Gore Boulevard because of congestion issues, particularly for eastbound drivers. Residents have long complained about congestion on Gore Boulevard and say the problem was worsened by the addition of signal lights for northbound and southbound ramps from Interstate 44, then the light at Railroad Street. There also are signal lights at Northwest/Southwest 2nd Street and Lawrie Tatum Road, just east of the interstate access ramps.
The Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization already has initiated a congestion mitigation study for the area, with EST Engineering (which has done other traffic engineering work for the City of Lawton) charged with identifying ways to improve traffic flow.
This is a good start, but it doesn’t go far enough. Lawton has other problem areas, including issues on West Gore. The light in front of Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Cameron University often seems to be out of sync, causing traffic to back up in both directions.
The problems are especially acute during the evening rush, even when the light is in sync. We have heard of motorists sitting through a full light cycle more than once at the intersection of West Gore and Southwest 27th Street/Northwest 31st Street and again in front of Memorial Hospital.
We are sure there are more problem areas in the city that we may not be aware of. That being the case, we urge the City to conduct a full study of all traffic issues in the city and not limit it to the one area of Gore Boulevard.