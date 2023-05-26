City officials received a valuable report last week on the condition of city streets. Not that they needed a report to tell them how bad the streets are. Almost any resident can give them feedback on that.
Last year the city contracted with Infrastructure Management Services to survey more than 500 miles of city streets to assess the road conditions. That report was presented to the council last week.
Maybe the only surprise is that only 3 percent of Lawton’s streets are in Very Poor condition, which is the worst rating. More than 57 percent of Lawton’s streets fall into the Fair category, which is good news. The firm also lauded the city’s crack and sealing program, which it said prevents streets from getting worse.
Even with the pat on the back about the crack and sealing program, the report noted that Lawton still is losing the battle. The national average for the number of roads that need to be rebuilt is 9 percent. Lawton’s rating is 19 percent.
The report said that although Lawton spends $17.4 million a year on roads, it simply is not enough. At that level of spending, our backlog will increase from 19 percent to 31 percent, according to the report. The report says Lawton needs to spend $53 million a year on streets just to keep the backlog at 19 percent. That’s not good news.
We realize that Lawton has unique challenges. Our clay soil causes structures, including roads, to contract and expand and to shift this way and that. Summer heat causes road surfaces to buckle and harsh winters cause them to crack. Water is a road’s worst enemy. Water seeps into the cracks, expands, and creates bigger cracks.
The City Streets Division has been busy this year filling potholes and resurfacing streets. But we must do better. Lawton may be on the verge of an economic boom. More tenants are expected to move into FISTA and if the cobalt refinery becomes reality, we may see hundreds of new residents. We can’t imagine these new residents will be impressed by the condition of our streets.
We have heard rumblings that another Capital Improvements Program is being discussed behind closed doors. No details have emerged about what projects might be considered or when a vote might be held. The Capital Improvements Program approved in 2020 doesn’t end until Dec. 31, 2034.
The question is, if officials really are considering a new CIP, what will be on the ballot? And will residents approve a CIP dedicated just to street improvements, if that is what city officials propose?
Due to an increase in sales tax, the city recently found itself with just more than $5 million in surplus CIP funds to spend. Unfortunately, the city council opted to spend those funds to complete renovation of city hall rather than sinking them into potholes and other street repairs.
City officials did not say what they plan to do with the streets report. We hope they develop a comprehensive plan of action rather than just shelving the report and moving on to other projects.