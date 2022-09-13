The Lawton City Council seems poised to move ahead with plans to locate the Lawton Area Transit System transfer center on Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center.
An item on today’s agenda of the Lawton Transit Authority meeting calls for an executive session to discuss the purchase and/or appraisal of real property in downtown Lawton for a future transfer center.
After sitting on federal funds for several years, the clock is ticking for the city to use those funds to build a new transfer center. Several years ago the city identified the site of what is now the former police station as the location for a new bus transfer center. The site is within walking distance to Central Plaza and Lawton Public Library, as well as shops along Southwest C Avenue.
Then the Farmers Market built a new structure across the street from the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and some council members raised concerns about fumes from the buses interfering with those shopping at the market.
So a new location was sought.
A committee was formed and seemed ready to make a recommendation on a site on Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest C Avenue when a councilman said he preferred the site on Railroad Street. The Southwest C Avenue site was then never seriously considered and the Railroad Street location was pursued.
Some businessmen and other entities that do business in the area of Railroad Street have voiced opposition to the location, citing traffic concerns due to trucks unloading. A representative of Public Service of Oklahoma has objected to plans to close Southwest B Avenue, which will cause its drivers to take a longer route to the PSO station in the area.
Unlike the police station site, the City of Lawton does not own all of the land on Railroad Street, hence the executive session item on today’s agenda.
Public opinion also seems to be against the Railroad Street location. According to an unscientific poll conducted by The Constitution, 70 percent of the respondents prefer the police station site.
Here are the poll results:
Where should the LATS transfer center be built?
On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center, 18 votes, 12.9 percent;
On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street, 98 votes, 70 percent; and
Choose another location, 24 votes, 17.1 percent.
Councilmembers listened to the public’s opposition about locating the youth sports facility in Elmer Thomas Park and we hope they listen to the public’s opposition to the LATS transfer center site and choose one more centrally located to downtown Lawton.