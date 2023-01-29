City officials may have finally hit upon an acceptable site for the new indoor mass transit transfer center – Carnegie Library Town Hall.
Selection of a site acceptable to city staff, residents, business owners and bus riders has taken several months. The first site selected, on Railroad Street and Southwest B Avenue across from the new Public Safety Center, was rejected by business owners in the area on the grounds it would only add to traffic in the area. Residents objected because riders would have to walk across Southwest 2nd Street.
A second site, the median between Northwest 3rd and Northwest 6th streets on West Gore drew the ire of residents who want to keep the green space as it is. Others voiced concerns about buses entering and exiting on a busy arterial.
The first site selected several years ago, on Southwest 4th Street at what is now the former police station, was rejected on two grounds. Some objected to bus fumes at the Farmers Market across the street, then officials decided the site was too small.
At a meeting last week of the Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee, the possibility of using Carnegie Library Town Hall was raised.
The site has several things in its favor, the first is that it is in the vicinity of where the outdoor mass transit site has been for the past 20 years. As a matter of fact, it is only a few steps away from where the buses load and unload every hour on the hour. Because the location is what buses use now, routes would not have to be retimed.
The location also is close to some of the downtown attractions that bus riders frequent, namely Lawton Public Library and Comanche County Courthouse, both of which are within walking distance.
The third factor that makes Carnegie Library Town Hall an attractive option is that the building is not currently in use, except for the basement where the Arts for All office is located. Why should the city spend money constructing a new building when they can renovate a historic one the city already owns?
We realize that some major renovation work might have to be done, especially to bring it up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. We think the work will be worth it to save an old Lawton building.
The building has plenty of space for the indoor transfer center. Lawton Area Transit System Manager Ryan Landers said last week the city needs about 2,000 square feet of space for the center – enough space for a breakroom for the drivers, a dispatch area, restrooms and seating for bus riders and a ticket counter. Bus riders have indicated they would like some vending machines also.
Carnegie Library Town Hall has about 10,000 square feet, so there should be more than enough room for the mass transit center and other entities. Greyhound Lines, which recently resumed bus service, has indicated it would be interested in occupying some space at an indoor transfer center. Leasing space to other entities would help offset some of the operating costs.
Unless there are issues with the building we are unaware of, we encourage city staff to explore renovating Carnegie Library Town Hall for the indoor mass transit transfer center. It seems like a win-win situation for bus riders and for the city.