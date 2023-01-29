City officials may have finally hit upon an acceptable site for the new indoor mass transit transfer center – Carnegie Library Town Hall.

Selection of a site acceptable to city staff, residents, business owners and bus riders has taken several months. The first site selected, on Railroad Street and Southwest B Avenue across from the new Public Safety Center, was rejected by business owners in the area on the grounds it would only add to traffic in the area. Residents objected because riders would have to walk across Southwest 2nd Street.