The Lawton City Council may have finally hit upon a solution of where to build a mass transit transfer center. Council members discussed the idea last week of surveying Lawton Area Transit System riders about where they would like to see the center built and what amenities should be included.
Council members have been grappling with a suitable site for a proposed transfer center for years, but the search has intensified in the past few months.
The city received a federal grant some years ago for just such a center. At that time, the site of what is now the former police station at Southwest 4th and Southwest A was selected. Design plans already exist for that site. That site was abandoned after objections arose concerning fumes from the diesel buses and the proximity to the new Lawton Farmers Market across the street. Some officials have said recently that site is too small.
The next site chosen was on Southwest Railroad Street across from the new Public Safety Center, which houses the police and fire stations. Businessmen in the area and bus riders objected to that location.
The third site announced was in the West Gore median between 3rd and 6th streets. Lawton residents who have objected to that location cite concerns about traffic flow on West Gore, one of Lawton’s major arterials. Also, a pedestrian bridge would need to be built over West Gore so bus riders could safely cross the street, thereby increasing the cost of the project.
As Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren pointed out at the Council meeting last week, the vast majority of Lawton’s citizens don’t ride Lawton’s buses on a daily basis, so it is important to talk to those who do use the service.
Bus riders should be surveyed, or at least asked, about what amenities they would like to see in such a facility (restrooms and vending machines are high on their list) and where is a convenient location to meet their needs.
Those who don’t ride buses have been trying, and failing, to make decisions without the input of those do use the service.
Bus riders were surveyed more than five years ago about where they wanted a transfer center located. Their responses were one of the driving factors in selecting the police station site.
If city officials have decided that is no longer an acceptable site, then resurveying bus riders is a logical necessary step.
The city is taking another step in the right direction to solve this issue. A council committee, at a public meeting on Monday, will openly discuss other sites that have been suggested and why those sites have been rejected. Such a meeting should have been held long before now, in our view.
Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find details about the public meeting as well as a story outlining what some bus riders have to say about a transfer center.
The city finally seems on the right track on this issue. It makes one wonder why those making the decision about the location of the transfer center didn’t get input from bus riders long before now.