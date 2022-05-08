It seems fair to say the City of Lawton’s release of body camera footage documentation of the police shooting of Quadry Sanders was a gut-punch.
Actions of police shootings, particularly related to the Black community, have spawned protests, riots, officer convictions and police reform. And we’ve mostly watched it from afar.
But the content of Friday’s release — the raw emotion, pain and panic — is something no one should want to see. But there it is.
And while the court of public opinion weighs in far ahead of the court charges the involved officers will face, we believe it’s worth noting the city’s efforts to be completely transparent in what’s obviously a tragic situation. Much of the negative response to similar incidents around the nation has focused on government’s unwillingness to release information of this nature. Those actions lead to allegations of racism, protectionism, and cover-ups.
The City of Lawton’s dismissal of the two officers after their internal investigation appears to have just been their first step. Friday’s release includes the statement “The City of Lawton is releasing this information in tandem with the Comanche County District Attorney’s decision in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act and in continuation with transparency.”
Many officials at all levels tout their belief in transparency, but often those statements turn hollow when something that makes them look bad rises to the surface. They can’t make it go away, so they attempt to ignore it, hoping the next day the public will find something else to talk about.
The best result of any tragedy is that some measure of good comes from it. In this case, perhaps Mr. Sanders’ death can demonstrate how government officials can and should react in the case of horrific circumstances.
In this case, the City fulfilled their moral, ethical and legal obligations under state law. While that shouldn’t be something you’d need to point out, in today’s culture, it’s worth noting.