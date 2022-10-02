For the second Lawton City Council meeting in a row, the Council has pulled an item which concerns us.

The item, submitted by Ward 6 Sean Fortenbaugh, would allow Council members to only discuss an item for 3 minutes before yielding to the floor. If the Council member has not finished their argument, they will have to be recognized by the presiding officer again. Fortenbaugh has said the item is designed to speed up Council meetings.