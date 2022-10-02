For the second Lawton City Council meeting in a row, the Council has pulled an item which concerns us.
The item, submitted by Ward 6 Sean Fortenbaugh, would allow Council members to only discuss an item for 3 minutes before yielding to the floor. If the Council member has not finished their argument, they will have to be recognized by the presiding officer again. Fortenbaugh has said the item is designed to speed up Council meetings.
What we have discovered while covering City Council meetings is that there generally is far too little discussion about major items, not too much. We would like to see Council members have a robust discussion on the issues, not edit their comments into 3 minutes.
The council already has a time limit for audience participation, the same 3 minutes Fortenbaugh wants to impose on his fellow Council members. A 3-minute time limit is sometimes needed for public comments. Those can drag on if the public is really fired up about something.
But we think the Council members should be able to fully discuss an issue without being under a time limit. Granted, they can be recognized by the presiding officer (generally the mayor) to speak again, but why interrupt the flow of their thoughts in the first place? Some viewpoints take longer than 3 minutes to explain, especially if you are trying to persuade your fellow Council members to your viewpoint.
One part of the amendment we support is banning cellphones at the dais during Council meetings. Council members should be participating in the meeting, not texting or watching cute cat videos or whatever else they are doing.
The fact that this item has shown up on the consent agenda also is bothersome. Items on the consent agenda generally are voted on without Council discussion. Apparently the author of the amendment doesn’t even want discussion on the item.
We hope the Council keeps the part about banning cellphones at the dais and ditches the part about limiting discussion to 3 minutes per Council member.