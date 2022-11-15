“Big whoop,” pastor Landon Schott of the evangelical Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth declared while musing about the law, the church’s tax status and his endorsement of two Tarrant County candidates during a Sunday morning service just 10 days before the election.
Schott and other pastors of his ilk might think breaking federal law is no big deal, but they should know better. And in fact, some admit they do. The Texas Tribune/Pro-Publica article detailed 20 instances in which churches in Texas and other states used clever wordplay to try to skirt the Johnson amendment. Robert Morris, pastor of the Dallas-area Gateway Church, showed the names of nine candidates for local city council and school board races on a big screen in the church sanctuary during a 2021 service.
“And so we’re not endorsing a candidate,” Morris told his congregation. “We’re not doing that. But we just thought because they’re a member of the family of God, that you might want to know if someone in the family and this family of churches is running.”
All but one of those nine candidates either won their race or qualified for a runoff. An expert in tax and voter law said Morris’ approach was creative, but still violated the law.
The Johnson amendment — named for former president Lyndon B. Johnsonwhen he was a U.S. senator —bars political endorsements by nonprofits, religious and otherwise, to prevent them from endorsing political candidates and swaying political elections.The 1954 law wasn’t created to protect the Jeffersonian principals of separation of church and state, as many might assume. Instead, it stemmed from Johnson’s concerns about secular nonprofits, especially anti-communist right-wing political committees, from having an unfair financial advantage in political contests.
Adhering to the Johnson amendment makes good sense for churches and the state. It protects churches from being harangued by political candidates seeking endorsements and prevents a potential loss of government tax revenue. Political donations are not tax deductible, but if the Johnson amendment were repealed and all churches became involved in partisan politics, many donors would funnel tax-deductible donations to partisan churches instead of making taxable donations to candidates, according to the National Council of Non-Profits, which advocates for these organizations’ interests.
The resource-strapped IRS rarely enforces the Johnson amendment, but it has stepped up its warnings to churches about engaging in political advocacy. In 2019, the IRS reauthorized a long-defunct position within the agency to order church audits, and a church could lose its tax-exempt status if the agency determines it has engaged in partisan politicking for a specific candidate. Experts agree that legal challenges on grounds of free speech are likely if enforced vigorously.
At a time when church attendance is declining across denominations and our society is growing increasingly polarized by partisan and often angry political posturing, we urge pastors of all faiths to respect the law and use their houses of worship to foster a sense of shared faith and community instead of fanning the already overheated flames of partisan division.