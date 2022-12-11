Christmas has come early to several towns and organizations in Southwest Oklahoma, courtesy of the federal government.
Recently the Comanche County Commissioners began the task of disbursing the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, which amounts to about $24 million.
Last week commissioners designated almost $1 million in federal funding to towns planning water and sewer projects.
The funds will allow the towns of Cache and Geronimo to replace outdated water meters with automated ones, while Fletcher and Sterling will get help with sewer lagoon-related projects. The town of Sterling received $75,086 to recover its cost of replacing a pump for the town’s sewer lagoon system. Fletcher will use its $222,000 to install a new irrigation system to dispose of water that comes from its sewer lagoons.
Cache’s $487,000 ARPA grant will help officials replace outdated, manually-read water meters with automated ones. The federal funds will cover about half the cost. Work is expected to begin immediately.
Geronimo also will update its outdated water meters with automatic meters, covering the work with $209,875 in ARPA funds.
In November, commissioners gave Medicine Park $225,000, which will be spent on upgrades to water and sewer systems.
Cities and towns are not the only recipients of the ARPA funds. The Center for Creative Living received $407,727. The center will use those funds to help provide meals twice a day for seniors, something the center realized as a need during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
All of these projects will help improve the lives of residents in Southwest Oklahoma.
The City of Lawton has not been left out, either. The city is set to receive $10 million under ARPA water infrastructure funding to be administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Another $1 million is possible through a state dam grant. The funds will be used to repair the spillway under Lake Ellsworth dam, which suffered damage during the 2015 floods. Total cost of the project is $24 million, so the ARPA funds are very welcome.
Last week the City of Lawton agreed to spend $9 million in ARPA funds for incentives for Project Braveheart, an as-yet-unnamed industry expected to come to Lawton. The company, which has not made a formal announcement yet, is expected to bring 2,335 jobs here in the next five years.