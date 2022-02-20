Friday’s Arts For All luncheon provided some reminders of how a quality arts culture enhances any community. And how much can be lost if the arts lose momentum.
Art is deeply personal to many people. What we like, you may not, and vice versa. But if it’s nothing more than your favorite song, a movie you’ve seen so often you can recite the dialog from memory or a memorable sculpture or painting that brings a smile just by thinking about it, we’re all blessed by the arts in one way or another.
The most blessed of us have the skills to produce those works, act, sing, dance or perform in a fashion that generates those smiles. And maybe you’re no Monet, Poitier or Sinatra, but private performances probably soothe your soul and make every day just a little better.
Indeed, you couldn’t avoid the talent of locally talented folks if you tried. The area boasts everything from sculpture and murals you can enjoy without even getting out of your car (But, by all means, get out of your car. The experience is much more personal that way.) to community theater and concerts where many performers participate just for the joy of performing. Friday’s attendees enjoyed a few numbers courtesy of Cameron University’s Jazz Ensemble and there are similar performances that are available to everyone at little to no cost.
The Arts For All festival will return this year, as well a lot of other live events we’ve had to do without the last 24 months.
It may be a little late, but make one more New Year’s resolution. Promise yourself that you’ll go to at least one art show, concert or play this year or take a class in something you’ve always wanted to try. Take a friend, spouse or someone close to you. Enjoy dinner before or after and make that performance the centerpiece of your friendship. You’ll probably be talking about that event long after you’ve lost the ticket stub and the memory will be more valuable than what you paid for admission.