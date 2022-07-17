That was what county assessor Grant Edwards said DA Kyle Cabelka advised. We were then referred to Cache School Superintendent Chad Hance.
But our question was about valuations and how one affected the other. Hance can and did speak to the impact on the school district, but he’s not the person of record when it comes to property assessment.
Our reporter asked Friday for an explanation as to why an over-valuation of Goodyear, once corrected, meant homeowners in the Cache School District would see their taxes go up.
But don’t talk about it.
Seems like a fair question. We’re not experts on such things and are just trying to explain the intricacies to our readers.
But it’s not to be discussed.
It was announced last week that someone in the assessor’s office had made a keying error a year ago, overstating the plant’s valuation. And, that some of the exemptions proposed for the plant were rejected by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Fair enough. Mistakes happen and the Tax Commission makes its rulings.
But, why would an incorrect valuation of Goodyear, mean an increase in home valuations? We know the value of our neighbor’s home can have an impact on our own. But it’s usually in the same direction. If theirs is a dump, your property might be affected. If theirs goes up, so could yours.
So we were unclear how the fact that Goodyear’s valuation had to be corrected downward, means property owners in the district went in the opposite direction? And it also apparently affected some Cache School District bond projects. We’re just trying to explain the process.
But it needs to be discussed.
We’re not saying there’s anything untoward happening here. As we said, mistakes happen. But part of an elected official’s responsibility is to explain difficult situations to the voters.