Last week’s new agreement with Westwin Elements is a good example of entities working together for the good of Lawton.
Four entities came together to hammer out a new agreement for a proposed cobalt refinery project planned for the industrial park in west Lawton. Either one of the entities could have voted against the agreement, which would have scuttled the plan.
The new agreement provides $3 million in upfront money to build a pilot refinery plant on 40 acres that Westwin Elements will lease from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority. Two million will come from a loan already promised from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority and $1 million from the City of Lawton. Westwin will invest $6 million in capital equipment and machinery in the plant.
The new agreement became necessary after some terms in the original agreement did not materialize, according to city officials. Officials have not spelled out exactly what did not materialize, but did say a new feasibility study to prove the process works needs to be done.
Westwin Elements missed a deadline spelled out in the original agreement to secure $126 million in investments by this month to fund the first phase of construction. That has not happened.
Local leaders wanted to rescue the project, so they put together new terms, which were approved last week by four entities: Lawton Economic Development Authority, Comanche County Industrial Development Authority, Lawton Economic Development Corporation and the City of Lawton.
The City of Lawton had planned to take its share of the incentives out of the city’s Capital Improvements Program and American Rescue Plan Act but now plan to take the full amount out of the Capital Improvements Program. We will see how and if that affects plans for local projects.
As per the original agreement, the City of Lawton will provide water and sewer services to the site, which is now just pastureland. If Westwin Elements pulls out, the pilot plant will revert to Lawton Economic Development Authority and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
If the whole project falls through, at the very least Lawton will have improved a site and building that may prove attractive to other investors.
Although we still have some questions about the details of the agreement, overall it looks like a win-win for Lawton.