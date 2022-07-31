If you want to save your neighborhood park, you may have to arm yourself with your weedeater and get to work.
The City of Lawton faces a manpower shortage to maintain the 700 acres of parks and open spaces it owns. As a matter of fact, the Parks and Recreation Department is short-handed by 43 positions. Those of us who are having difficulty finding qualified employees know what it’s like to try do the same work with fewer people.
But the city has come up with a creative way of solving its park maintenance problem – reinstating its Adopt-A-Park program. The idea is that individuals and organizations can adopt a neighborhood park and be responsible for litter control, mowing, grass trimming and edging and landscaping or some variation of the four activities.
We see many advantages to the Adopt-A-Park program. Businesses can adopt parks close to them, civic organizations and neighborhood residents can also pitch in. What better way for neighbors to unite for a common cause than to take ownership of their neighborhood park. Doing so will foster pride in their neighborhood and give them to opportunity to meet their neighbors.
We all have become used to government providing us with services, and that is part of government’s role, but it is part of our role as good citizens to pitch in when resources are diminished. Coming together to maintain a city park is a great way to establish pride in our community. We are more prone to take care of things in which we have a vested interest.
And the park you save may be your own.
As part of the city’s master parks plan, officials are analyzing which parks may be slated for closure. The city owns 74 parks and is looking to eliminate some of those which are underused. If your neighborhood park ends up on the closure list, then you might be able to redeem it by taking over the maintenance.
City staff is moving closer to presenting its plan on the fate of which parks will be closed, sold or transferred to others or turned into open spaces. Meetings will be held next month in each of Lawton’s eight city wards to discuss proposals for parks in those wards. City staff plans to present those proposals to the council in the fall.
That leaves plenty of time for residents to combine their resources and think of creative ways to save their park space.
Another option the city is considering is adding 10 positions to the Parks and Rec Department, at a cost of $500,000. Those positions are not in the 2022-23 city budget, so the city manager would have to determine which positions to leave unfilled to make room for those 10 people. City Manager Michael Cleghorn estimated that 85 to 100 positions are open throughout the city. No doubt some of those positions are vital and need to be filled. Making room for 10 additional employees, and finding people willing to fill them, may be a big challenge.
That’s another reason the Adopt-A-Park program is appealing. Residents can help keep city costs down by helping care for their own city park.