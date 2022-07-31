If you want to save your neighborhood park, you may have to arm yourself with your weedeater and get to work.

The City of Lawton faces a manpower shortage to maintain the 700 acres of parks and open spaces it owns. As a matter of fact, the Parks and Recreation Department is short-handed by 43 positions. Those of us who are having difficulty finding qualified employees know what it’s like to try do the same work with fewer people.

