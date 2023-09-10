Lawton voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose City Council representation for two wards and to decide the fate of a $60 million extension to the ad valorem program to repair roads and bridges.

A total of seven candidates are seeking seats in wards 7 and 8. Candidates in Ward 7 are: Onreka Johnson (incumbent), Cindy Edgar, Christal Thompkins and Sherene L. Williams. Candidates in Ward 8 are Randy Warren (incumbent), Carolyn Marie Shyne and Malden Smith.