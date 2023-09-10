Lawton voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose City Council representation for two wards and to decide the fate of a $60 million extension to the ad valorem program to repair roads and bridges.
A total of seven candidates are seeking seats in wards 7 and 8. Candidates in Ward 7 are: Onreka Johnson (incumbent), Cindy Edgar, Christal Thompkins and Sherene L. Williams. Candidates in Ward 8 are Randy Warren (incumbent), Carolyn Marie Shyne and Malden Smith.
Only voters living in wards 7 and 8 will vote on City Council candidates. Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find a list of polling sites that will be open Tuesday. The list notes which precincts are located in wards 7 and 8.
All registered voters in the City of Lawton will vote on the Ad Valorem Streets Improvement Program, which will extend the existing program for another 10 years and provide $60 million to repair/replace select city streets and bridges. This measure will not increase property taxes.
City officials have said the extension is important to continue providing funds to upgrade Lawton’s infrastructure.
So far five city streets and 13 bridges have been identified to be repaired, rehabilitated, or replaced. City officials have indicated that two sets of bridges, two over Wolf Creek on South 11th Street, and two on Cache Road west of Northwest 38th Street, will be the first bridges tackled. We have urged the city to do the Cache Road work while crews are working in the area on another project in order to avoid another traffic disruption.
The weight limit on the two bridges on South 11th Street has been lowered to 13 tons, meaning City of Lawton garbage trucks can no longer use them to access the City Landfill. Trucks have to take alternate routes, adding time and fuel costs. Design plans to replace these bridges are 60 percent complete.
The bridges over Cache Road have been restricted to 24 tons, meaning fire trucks cannot safely cross them. These bridges need to be rehabilitated.
The city has identified 11 other bridges that need work, but have not placed a priority on them.
Likewise, the city has identified five city streets as priorities. The city has not said which streets will be done first, and in fact has said that the priorities will change due to the length of the program and unforeseen circumstances.
We encourage city voters to approve the Ad Valorem Streets Improvement Program. The work desperately needs to be done.
We also encourage the city to be transparent about how the funds will be spent and which roads and bridges will be considered priorities. We hope the City Council leaves the priority list up to the city staff and keeps politics out of the decisions. The city should use the street study it commissioned as a guide to which streets/bridges are most in need of repair.
And the citizens of Lawton should hold their council representatives accountable for how the funds are spent.