Last week the Lawton City Council directed city staff to put together a plan to extend the Ad Valorem Road Improvement Program.
Voters approved the original program in 2017. Under the terms of that ballot proposition, the program was to run for 10 years and raise about $50 million. The funds are to be spent on road work, which city staff said can include bridges. The program still has four years to run.
In 2019 city voters also approved a sales tax extension for 15 years with $28 million dedicated for road projects.
City officials say they need more money to complete road work due to inflation driving up the cost of planned projects. We can understand that reasoning. It costs us more to fill up our cars and our refrigerators. But the average citizen doesn’t have the luxury of adding more money to their paycheck in order to make ends meet. We have to live within our budget.
The city justified the ad valorem extension, which is paid through property taxes, due to deteriorating bridges over Wolf Creek on South 11th Street and on west Cache Road.
While funding is available in the existing program, voters were promised specific road projects if they voted yes. City officials say there is not enough money to cover the bridge work and still complete those road projects because inflation has driven up the cost of materials.
City staff said costs of materials has increased such that funds targeted for those two projects are not enough to fund the work. They say they can do the work now and use the tax extension to pay back a loan.
The city is under a deadline to draw up a ballot proposition so it can be included with the Sept. 12 city council election.
We think residents deserve some accountability from the city before approving the extension.
How has the city used its road funds to date? How much of the 2017 funds have been used and what projects were completed?
The same is true for the 2019 Capital Improvements Program funds. How much of those funds have been used and what projects were completed?
City streets and bridges are in terrible shape. And we are in favor of more money being spent on such projects, but the city needs to be transparent.
A previous CIP included funds for a mill and overlay program whose next project was to be Southwest 38th Street. However, those funds were used for a project on Southwest 112th Street. To date, no work has been done on Southwest 38th Street.
Right now, city staff has been directed to draw up a list of specific projects for the ad valorem extension and to determine how long the extension would be.
We will be interested to see what package the city puts together.