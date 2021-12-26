On this, the day after Christmas, we wish to tell our readers – along with the rest of the community – how fortunate we are to have you in our lives.
The world looks so different this holiday season, yet still strangely the same. Southwest Oklahoma has largely recovered from 2020’s COVID economic devastation. Though pockets of trouble still exist, businesses have reopened, thousands have returned to work and many of us were able to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.
From our home away from home on Southwest 3rd Street, we look across the prairie and see the friendly smiles of those who support us each day by reading these pages, those whose advertising helps bring you the news each day. We appreciate each and every one of you who stopped to say thank you, called with an idea for a story, or shared one of our offerings with a friend or neighbor.
It remains humbling as ever to know that tens of thousands flip through these printed pages or scroll through stories on the website each and every day. It’s still gratifying to hear from someone who tell us how something we published brightened their day, helped their cause, provided critical information or made a difference in someone’s life. We hope that our efforts met with your approval more often than not.
For all the challenges we each encounter on a daily basis, we know, as Oklahomans and Americans, we’re still among the world’s most gifted, our troubles a soft echo compared to others not as fortunate to live here. We’re generally safer, better nourished and more fulfilled, and if you’re in that category, we’re grateful as well.
So, on a quiet Sunday morning the day after Christmas, we wish you peace and prosperity, offer our hope for as much or as little activity as you like, food on your table and time for an afternoon nap if you so desire.
We’ll leave you with this as our Christmas wish for you, spelled out so well in the lyrics of “The Christmas Song.”
Love and joy come to you
And to you your carol too
And God bless you and send you
A happy New Year
And God send you
A happy New Year
Thank you for reading, and Merry Christmas to you and yours.