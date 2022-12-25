This is the season for making wishes and giving gifts. So in the spirit of the season, we asked some community leaders what their Christmas wish is for 2023.
Here are the responses of those who replied.
“My wish for Comanche County for 2023 would be to continue helping the community with the many ARPA projects that are currently being implemented. I would also like to wish the absolute best to the two exiting Commissioners, Gail Turner and Alvin Cargill and welcome the two new Commissioners, Josh Powers and John O’Brien, whom I look forward to working with. I wish everyone a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.” — Johnny Owens, Comanche County District 2 commissioner.
“My wish for The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce in 2023 is for the Chamber to continue to support and grow Lawton Fort Sill from a wholistic approach. Over the past 12-24 months so many great entities have come together and stepped forward to work together to advance our community, my wish is that we continue forward with the great path that we have set forth.” — Dr. Krista Ratliff, President & CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce
“In this season of gratitude, I find myself reflecting on 2022 as well as the previous couple of years and feel both thankful and humbled by the incredible partnerships, employees and communities we have the opportunity to serve and work alongside. At the Comanche County Health Department, while we recognize significant needs and challenges in our communities, we are also fortunate to witness incredible acts of kindness, service and caring. In 2023, we look forward to continuing our work to improve the health and well-being of southwest Oklahoma residents. May the holiday season bring you joy, hope and good health throughout the coming year. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” — From the Regional Administrative Director, Brandie Combs
“As we reflect on a successful year, I wish everyone in our community a “Some Kind of Wonderful Christmas.” As we enjoy the festivities and our families, let our thoughts be with our deployed military and others who cannot be with loved ones. May our mindfulness be with action as we consider those less fortunate in our community.” — Lawton Mayor Stan Booker
“My wish is health, safety and prosperity for our employees and our customers. My wish is that we can continue to deserve your business. Merry Christmas.” — Hossein Moini, Lawton businessman who serves on several boards.
“As educators, our main focus to ensure all students have a safe learning environment with high quality educational outcomes. My wish for our district this coming year is that we continue to find ways to knock down the barriers for our students. They deserve a pathway to shoot for the stars in their educational career. Let’s build the door for opportunities and not wait for it to come knocking at our doorsteps.” — Kevin Hime, Lawton Public Schools superintendent.
“Ability is distributed far more equitably than opportunity. Our wish for 2023 is to create more opportunities for our students and our community. As always, Cameron University, appreciate your gifts, your presents, and your presence.” — John McArthur, Cameron University president.
Those of us at The Lawton Constitution wish you the brightest and merriest of Christmases.