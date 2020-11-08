What we were reminded of last week is that democracy is sometimes long and messy, but it works.
U.S. residents stood in long lines to vote early while others stood in long lines on Election Day to cast their ballots. Others mailed in their ballots. However, people chose to vote; they exercised their right to do so.
Nationally, almost 150 million people cast ballots in the General Election, according to the Associated Press. In Comanche County, more people voted in this year’s presidential race than in 2016. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 32,564 Comanche County residents voted in 2016 compared to 35,616 this year. Comanche County has 59,639 registered voters, according to Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.
Some Comanche County residents stood in bitter cold conditions to cast their ballots early. And then there was Alice Combs, who broke her hip while in line to vote. Still determined to cast her ballot, she did so from the back of the ambulance before being taken to a local hospital.
And all of this in the midst of a global pandemic.
We also were reminded that every vote counts. As of Friday afternoon, ballots were still being tabulated in five states, thus delaying the announcement of a winner. But that’s OK. We are patient people. We can wait to know who the next president will be. It is more important to count each and every vote than it is to know the winner.
That’s how democracy works. And democracy does work. Sometimes it just takes a while.