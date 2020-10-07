There’s a buzzword gaining traction in our business: News deserts. And it’s not a good thing.
News “deserts” are created when local media dries up. And, like that first sniffle that tells you that you might be getting sick, you can ignore it, but do it for too long and you could develop something much more serious.
Here’s what happens when local media — particularly newspapers — have folded:
•Government payrolls swell, as much as a million dollars within a year of a local newspaper closing
•Taxpayers pay more in taxes — about $85 per person
• Democracy takes a hit as voter participation falls off. (“Political Consequences of the Endangered Local Watchdog: Newspaper Decline and Mayoral Elections in the United States,” Rubado, Meghan E., and Jennings. Jay T, April 3, 2019)
•Governments pay more to borrow money. (“Financing Dies in Darkness? The Impact of Newspaper Closures on Public Finance,” Murphey, et al., University of Illinois at Chicago, July 11, 2018)
“News deserts devolve into democracy deserts,” wrote Richard T. Griffiths, president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation. “That’s why we must cherish and protect our rights to government access, support accountability journalism in our communities and be grateful that the well of local news isn’t running dry.”
We don’t want Southwest Oklahoma to become part of the news desert. That could easily happen without your support. Yes, we know the current pandemic has hit you and your business hard. It has hit us hard also. Many of you saw your business take a major economic hit during the shutdown this spring and many of you are still struggling financially. We are too. When businesses close, they don’t buy ads. When no one buys ads, we can’t afford to buy paper and ink to print the paper … or pay the dozens of people that work year-round to produce this product.
We have been there for you through this pandemic. We bring you the most comprehensive local news report and we hope to continue to do so for many years to come.
If you want to continue to know what is going on in your community, what the city council or school board is doing or even what time your sports team plays, then support us. Support us with your advertising dollars or through your subscriptions.
Yes, as a newspaper, we have a vested interest in remaining healthy. But we’re also a business and have to have community support to remain a viable resource for the community.