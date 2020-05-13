COVID-19 claimed another victim this week, one we didn’t expect and one that will leave a huge hole. Dillard’s confirmed its store in Lawton’s Central Mall will close in August.
The likely impact of this is significant. Dillard’s occupies 99,828 square feet in a mall that had already lost one of its three “anchor” stores when Sears closed in 2017. That leaves only JCPenney as an anchor tenant. Dillard’s had operated in Lawton since 1979 when Central Mall opened.
Most of us anticipated certain businesses would be so severely impacted by the pandemic’s effect on the local economy, they might not make it. But if you’re like us, you probably thought the bigger companies were less at risk than the “moms and pops”. Many of those smaller businesses often don’t have the reserves to weather a storm like this when they’re forced to close for a period of time. Some can adapt and make the best of a bad situation, but some are limited in what they can do.
That’s why Dillard’s announcement was so hard-hitting.
The most immediate impact will be to those who work there who now know they will need other employment, and everyone who has ever lost a job through no fault of their own, understands that pain. Next, comes the impact on shoppers, though we have faith consumers will be able to find other options locally, and that local businesses may be able to pick up particular products to add to their product line.
The more significant impact will be on the city budget. With more than 50 percent of the revenue in the general fund coming from sales tax, losing a player in the community the size of Dillard’s just deepens the likely budgetary hole city officials will have to contend with in the coming weeks.
However, there’s an image impact to deal with as well. There’s always been a bit of gravitas that accompanies the location of a national player in your community. It places you just a step above those that don’t have those opportunities. Our image just lost a little bit of its luster.
As with all challenges, the most important outcome is how we respond to it. We’re sure managers of the mall are already looking for a replacement tenant, and that won’t be easy. And, for more than a few local businesses that sell clothing, shoes, and home items, this will present an opportunity. Consumers will want, need and will buy those items somewhere. As always, we hope they can find them and buy them here, rather than online.
If you’ve ever wondered if “shopping local” makes a difference, it does. All these stores employ your neighbors, and they donate to the causes that are probably important to you. Yes, we’re losing a major retail player in the community. But perhaps it will cause a few consumers to rethink that online purchase and actually walk in to a local store they haven’t been to in a while and make a purchase.
We guarantee it’ll have more meaning than that online shopping cart you haven’t clicked the “submit” button on yet.