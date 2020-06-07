City Council members have waited a bit late to decide they don’t want to implement the 1.7 percent utility increase proposed by City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Recently council members directed the city staff to find another way to fill the budget hole besides implementing the utility increase. The Council has known since the first week of May, when the budget was presented to them, that it contained the increase. So why did they wait until the night of the public hearing to voice their concerns? They have had several budget workshops during which they could have discussed the increase.
The proposed increase is minimal. The overall effect on city utility customers is 85 cents more for base-level customers to $1.15 a month for the average customer, which are those who use 5,000 gallons a month. Those modest increases shouldn’t break the average family budget. The utility increase will add $600,000 to the city budget over the next year. The city budget calls for a cut in personnel costs of $2.2 million out of the $9.7 million overall budget reduction.
That’s $600,000 in revenue that will be desperately needed because the city is looking at a drastic shortfall due to COVID-19. The problem is no one knows just how drastic the shortfall will be. We already know that sales tax collections for March were almost 9 percent below what was collected for the same month last year. We won’t know how bad April was until the city receives the sales tax collection on Wednesday.
As the city manager rightly noted, his options for filling the hole created by not raising utility rates are limited. In order to fill the hole, city employees may lose their jobs. Cleghorn has indicated that about 25 general employee positions will be deleted from next year’s budget. Many of those positions already are vacant. Expenses have already been cut and the city has implemented monthly furloughs for most city employees. The police and fire unions have not yet agreed to take furlough days. They have concerns about staffing levels and they also want to see hard numbers on the shortfall before making a decision. We hope the unions and the city can agree on the furlough days so more general employees won’t lose their jobs.
One option to make up the shortfall is trimming the amount of funds the city will carry over into the next fiscal year. Right now the city has projected a carryover of $525,000 to next year. If that is eliminated, the city still will have to find $75,000 to $85,000 to fill the projected hole by not increasing utility rates.
In our opinion, eliminating the carryover is a bad idea. Should an emergency happen, such as an excessive number of city water lines bursting in the summer heat as they are wont to do, there will be no funds to cover the expenses. The city needs that built-in cushion of the carryover to help meet unforeseen needs.
The council directed city staff to bring back ideas at its meeting Tuesday for making up the $600,000 shortfall.
If the increase is not enacted this year, it is sure to be enacted next year, and likely will be even higher. Let’s take a small increase now.
The city budget doesn’t have to be approved until June 24. That gives the council and staff plenty of time to come up with a solution. We hope the solution doesn’t involve people losing their jobs.