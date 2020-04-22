Wow.
We knew announcing the publication change, taking The Lawton Constitution’s print edition from seven days a week to five, would be a big change for a lot of our readers. But, what we weren’t prepared for was the level of understanding and support we received.
We reported in last Saturday’s paper that we would cease publishing a print edition on Saturdays and Mondays, beefing up our Friday and Sunday editions, and continuing to publish all seven days per week online. The reasons were pretty simple: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge financial impact on our business; and we felt this was the best way to protect the jobs of the journalists, editors and those who support their work, making sure The Constitution remains a viable small business in southwest Oklahoma.
Most people who know us well know this wasn’t an easy decision. It was almost like mourning the loss of a family member. But as all of you know, when you suffer a loss, it’s your friends and family who lift you up and that’s what we’ve been gifted with this week: An uplifting stream of comments — in person, on the phone and via email — sharing in our sense of loss, lifting our spirits and asking “What can I do to help?”
None of us who work here had ever been faced with having to make such changes, and few of us never even thought it was a possibility. So, if we’ve made a misstep or two along the way, we apologize and are trying to make it right. For all the work we did trying to anticipate every issue, we knew we couldn’t cover everything in the short time we had to plan.
But our commitment remains the same. We hope beefing up Fridays and Sundays will help. We hope adding Parade, Spry and Relish magazines will help. We’ll continue to publish local news online every day, even on the days we don’t print a newspaper — perhaps especially on those days.
We know no one has been “immune” from this virus. You may not have caught it physically, but everyone has suffered some kind of impact. Friends and neighbors have lost their jobs or have been furloughed for indefinite periods. Healthcare workers hit the frontlines each day wanting to do their jobs while at the same time protecting their own health and that of their families. Public service and transportation workers keep on doing what they do to serve the rest of us. All essential employees who’ve put themselves out there, business owners who’ve found the way to alter their business models to help the rest of us … It reminds me of all the good things, important things to remember at times like these.
And, of course, the other small businesses of southwest Oklahoma, men and women who have, in many cases, invested decades in their own business who’ve taken a gut-punch through no fault of their own. That is the other segment — beyond subscribers — who support what we do.
Over and over this week, we’ve gotten messages of support from the community. Generally, they go something like this: “So sorry that this has to be done, but I understand.”
It just shows there are a lot of great people out there and one of the reasons we’re proud to call southwest Oklahoma home. The outpouring of support is truly humbling and it’s meant more than you can know.
— David R. Stringer
Publisher