Over the last decade, you’ve likely heard the phrase net neutrality at least once or twice. Everyone has seemed concerned about the concept of net neutrality from politicians, to internet providers, to gamers and academics.
Maybe you’ve taken a moment since the issue first entered the cultural lexicon back during the Bush administration to read up on just what all the fuss is about. But if you haven’t, let me give you a quick summary.
Net neutrality is the idea that all traffic on the internet should be treated equally. It’s a simple concept that has massive ramifications for content access and innovation. Net neutrality keeps internet service providers from picking and choosing what content gets to their subscribers. It prevents providers from putting select content into fast lanes for a higher price, and from throttling, or downright blocking, content from another places.
Imagine a world where internet service providers were able to throttle or block sites like Netflix of YouTube in the mid-2000s to prevent the rise of streaming media in order to protect cable providers from competition. If it weren’t for net neutrality, that could have been a very real potential.
Or better yet, imagine a world where ISPs bundle website access in the way they bundle cable channels. Pay one rate for access to the basic web, another if you want social media options, and a premium tier if you want everything. That’s another potential future we could face without net neutrality.
Under both the Bush and Obama administrations, the Federal Communications Commission worked tirelessly to protect net neutrality. In 2015, the FCC was finally able to establish a massive net neutrality protocol that would protect the free and open internet.
And then along came the Trump administration. And just a few short years after the Obama administration established net neutrality as the rule, Trump’s FCC threw it out — opening up the internet to be sliced and diced by ISPs all in the name of profit margins.
Granted, many broadband providers had promised that the repeal would not change the way they do business. And yet, before net neutrality was even buried, mobile providers began throttling video content for certain subscribers. Advocates for net neutrality feared the wolves would soon run wild.
But Trump is gone, as is his FCC head. So, the question now is, will the Biden administration restore net neutrality?
In their 2020 platform, the Democratic Party stated that “Democrats will restore the Federal Communications Commission’s clear authority to take strong enforcement action against broadband providers who violate net neutrality principles through blocking, throttling, paid prioritization, or other measures that create artificial scarcity and raise consumer prices for this vital service.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions of Americans to work from home over the last year, Democrats worked to create a strong policy of supporting free and open internet as well as equitable access to high-speed, affordable broadband services.
So I don’t think it is a question of if Biden will work to restore net neutrality, I think the real question is “when?”
As of right now, net neutrality is not listed on the whitehouse.gov “immediate priorities” page. COVID-19, of course, takes top billing, alongside other vitally important issues such as the climate, racial equity, the economy, health care and immigration.
Biden did name Jessica Rosenworcel as the acting chair of the FCC. Rosenworcel has a strong history of supporting net neutrality. But for now, the president has not named a new chair to the FCC. Rosenworcel has her advocates pushing the president to name her as the new chair officially, but time will tell. Additionally, there are still two Trump holdouts at the FCC that could cause trouble, but with a new Democratic pick to head the organization, the holdouts would be outnumbered and of little consequence.
Biden’s FCC also has the potential and political will to reverse the deregulation that happened under the Trump administration. And it’s almost a foregone conclusion that it will. But for now, how quickly it becomes a priority is up in the air.